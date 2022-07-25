6 Beginner Weight Exercises to Lose Arm Fat

Ah, arm fat - what a pain it is when your arms begin to accumulate fat. Flabby arms make one self-conscious and are also extremely difficult to hide with clothing, especially in bathing suit weather.

In this article, we'll discuss some beginner-level weight exercises to lose arm fat. However, that is not the only reason you should be reading ahead. These exercises not only help you tone up, but also strengthen your arms, which are an important part of your body and help you perform many basic functions in everyday life.

Beginner Weight Exercises to Lose Arm Fat

Try these six beginner-level weight exercises to lose arm fat.

1) Bicep Curl

This exercise targets and strengthens your biceps and helps you to lose arm fat. Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart on the ground. Maintain a weight on each hand.

As you grab the weights, ensure that your palms are towards you, and your fingers are encircling the weight.

Raise each weight by bending your elbows and bringing your arms to your shoulders.

Maintain proper form by bringing your elbows closer to your sides.

After a few seconds of keeping the position, lower the weights by lowering your arms.

Depending on the level of comfort, perform two to four sets of 15 or 20 repetitions per set.

2) Tricep Kickback

The tricep kickback is an isolated exercise that targets the triceps brachii (which consists of a lateral head, medial head and a long head) in the back of your arm.

Here's how you do this exercise to lose arm fat:

Kneel on the floor with your toes curled below you, and hold a weight in each hand.

From the hips forward, bend your upper body and elbows at a 90-degree angle.

Extend both arms behind you with the palms facing each other.

Return to the starting posture after feeling tension in the triceps.

Perform three sets of eight to ten repetitions.

3) Hammer Curl

The hammer curl is a relatively straightforward exercise that novices may master quickly to lose arm fat. Hammer curls target the long head of the bicep in addition to the brachialis (another upper-arm muscle) and the brachioradialis (one of the key forearm muscles).

Here's how you do this exercise:

Your legs should be straight (but not rigid or locked) and knees should be in line with the hips.

Keep your arms at your sides, each holding a dumbbell, and the weights resting on the outer thigh. Shoulders should be relaxed, palms facing the thighs and thumbs facing forward.

Bend at the elbow, and raise the lower arms in order to pull the weights towards your shoulders. Your upper arms should be still and wrists aligned with your forearms.

Hold at the peak of the movement for a second. Your thumbs should be near your shoulders, and palms facing the body's midline.

Return to the starting position by lowering the weights.

4) Bent Over Dumbbell Row

This exercise can strengthen your upper body and enhance your posture. It also provides a good arm workout, which will help you lose arm fat.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart behind a barbell.

Bend at the hips while maintaining a straight back and slightly bowed knees. Consider sitting slightly back (placing your tailbone behind your feet) to improve your position when lifting the barbell. Your body should be angled forward approximately 45 degrees but no further.

Grip the bar slightly wider than shoulder width while maintaining pronated forearms (palms facing your shins).

As you bring the bar to your abs by pulling your elbows up behind you, contract your glutes and core.

Maintaining a straight back, bring your elbows behind you, and press your shoulder blades together.

Hold for a second, and slowly lower the bar back to the starting position, with arms extended and barbell plates just off the ground.

Perform six to 12 repetitions and three sets.

5) Lying Overhead Triceps Extension

As the name indicates, this exercise targets the back of your arms and tones them.

Here's how you do it to lose arm fat:

Lie on the back with the knees bent and the feet flat on the ground, approximately one foot from the butt.

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, stretch your arms over the shoulders with palms facing inward. This is the starting position.

Slowly bend at the elbows to lower the weights to the floor close to the temples; stop, and slowly return the weights to the starting position to complete one repetition.

6) Upright Row

This exercise targets the trapezius muscles, which span the upper to middle back, and the deltoids, which encompass the shoulder. Exercises that strengthen your shoulders help you to lift better and tone your arms.

Here's how you do this exercise to lose arm fat:

Start by placing your feet hip-width apart on the mat.

Bring the elbows together and up to form a 90-degree angle with the arms.

Maintaining a steady core, open your elbows as widely as feasible.

Bring them back together to complete one repetition.

Takeaway

You can tone your arms and lose fat by performing the aforementioned exercises regularly, but it's also important to maintain a healthy diet.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to lose arm fat? Yes No 0 votes so far