7 Simple and Effective Arm Workouts for Beginners

Arm workouts are mostly performed to get ripped biceps. But did you know that strong arms play an important role in protecting bones, reducing the risk of injury, improving posture, boosting heart health, and lowering stress levels? They also help prepare your body for weightlifting and other exercises that will strengthen your core, legs, and overall body.

Arms are an important, functional part of your body that are used everyday in all daily activities. Good arm strength and upper body strength is essential for good quality of life.

As a beginner working with little to no muscle strength, you will need to slowly build up the strength in your arms. Start off with some bodyweight arm workouts that can be performed without weights, and then progress to arm workouts with weights after a few days.

Best Simple and Effective Arm Workouts for Beginners

Without Weights:

1) Inchworm

Inchworm is a great beginner-level arm workout that targets and strengthens the muscles in your chest and shoulders.

Start by standing upright with your spine straight and your hands by your side.

Bend forwards such that you are touching the floor near your feet (you may bend your knees to do so).

Now start walking your hands away from your body and legs till you reach a high plank position.

Hold it for a brief moment, then walk your hands backwards so that you are in the forward fold starting position. Stand up once you are done. This completes 1 rep.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps each.

2) Plank Taps

Plank taps are an excellent beginner-level arm workout that will strengthen your arms, shoulders, and core. They target triceps, deltoids, lats, glutes, and core.

Get into a high plank position with your hands just below your shoulders and your legs extended behind you with feet shoulder-width apart.

Your core and glutes will be engaged if you are in the correct form, and your hips wont be sagging or raised.

Now raise your right hand to tap your left shoulder, balancing your body with your left hand and your core as you do so.

Replace the hand on the ground, then raise your left hand to perform the movement. Both taps complete 1 rep.

Perform 3 sets of 8-12 reps each.

3) Superman with Arm Extension

The Superman stretch primarily targets your shoulders, lower back, and glutes, but you can modify it to give your arms a good workout.

To perform the superman stretch, lie facedown with your legs extended behind you and arms bent so that your elbows are by your sides.

Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground, extending them as far as you can. Your shoulders and glutes will be engaged.

Extend your arms out in front of you for a brief moment and bring them back into the bent position. Lower your body back down to the starting position to complete 1 rep.

4) Side Plank with Arm Extension

The side plank with arm extension targets and strengthens your obliques, arms, legs, and shoulders.

Lie down on your right side with one foot stacked on top of the other. Now place your right forearm at a 90-degree angle with your body on the floor for support and stability while you lift into a side plank. Your left arm will be in line with your body.

Making sure that your torso is in a reasonably straight line with your head, neck, and legs and not bending, engage your left arm by extending it towards the ceiling. Dont lift your arm higher than your shoulder.

Lower your arm back down to complete one rep.

Perform the number of reps as directed by your trainer.

With Weights:

5) Hammer Curl

The hammer curl is an exercise that will specifically target your biceps. It offers a neutral grip variation that is easier on your elbows and shoulders. Hammer curls exercise the long head of the bicep and the brachioradialis, which is an important forearm muscle.

Here's how you can do dumbbell hammer curls:

Stand upright holding a dumbbell vertically in each hand.

Your arms will be fully extended, with the elbows tucked in and palms facing your sides.

Keeping your upper arms as still as you can, curl the dumbbells up towards your anterior shoulders while making sure to move only your forearms.

Squeeze your biceps, pause, then lower to complete 1 rep.

6) Bench Dips

Bench dips strengthen the muscles in your triceps, chest and shoulders.

You will need a workout bench for this exercise. Start off by standing while facing away from the bench.

Place your palms on the edge of the bench with your arms extended, and plant your feet on the ground with your knees bent (you can progess to fully extending your legs so only your heels are in contact with the floor, if you want a greater challenge).

The movement involves lowering your torso by bending your elbows until the angle between your forearm and upper arm is almost 90°. Make sure to keep your elbows tucked in. Now engage your triceps to push your torso upright again.

For a greater challenge, straighten your legs and place your heels on another flat bench in front of you, allowing more of your bodyweight to fall on your arms.

7) Preacher Curl

The preacher curl exercises your biceps and triceps.

Sit down at the preacher curl station and position your arms so that your triceps are pressing against the pad.

Grab the handles of the EZ bar with an underhand grip. Squeeze your biceps as you lift the handles up.

Bring them back down to complete 1 rep.

These 7 beginner-level arm workouts will help you slowly build strength and muscle in your arms.

