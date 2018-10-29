6 Best Bodyweight Workouts To Hit Every Muscle

mayank.vora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 91 // 29 Oct 2018, 10:53 IST

Bodyweight Exercises for Biceps

A lot of us do not pay enough attention to body weight workout mainly because of the kind of significance we attach to external weights and machines. Well, it is true that these machines act as a source of added resistance but it is not the only way you can work out and achieve your goals. Your body weight, if used intelligently, can prove to be as effective as these external machines. Let us look at some reasons as to why you must do exercises that use your body weight:

1) Body weight workouts are extremely flexible and easy when it comes to moving from one exercise to another. Since there is no equipment involved, you end up taking breaks only when it is really necessary and hence it boosts your metabolism to the maximum possible extent.

2) Using your body weight to do the exercises combines two important components: strength training and cardio.

3) Body weight training is extremely versatile and doable. There is no such thing as a bad workout. There is something for everyone and anyone can do a little research to come up with a workout plan that gives him or her the best results.

4) A lot of people see core strength and flexibility as two points that never meet. Well, body weight training enables you to make sure that you enhance your core strength while improving your flexibility.

5) A lot of us find it difficult to hit the gym, thanks to our time crunch. Body weight exercises help you to do a mini workout wherever you are. Because of this very reason, it can also be seen as a free or low-cost workout regime.

Now let us look at a bodyweight exercise routine that will help work every muscle:

Exercise #1

Mountain Climbers

Instructions:

Step 1: Get down on your hands and knees. Make sure that your arms are extended under your shoulders.

Step 2: Push your legs back to get to the high plank position, with your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels.

Step 3: Bend your right knee and bring it close to your chest. Push it back to the initial position and repeat for the other side. This makes 1 rep.

Do as many reps as you can in 2 minutes and do quick motions.

