6 Beginner Workouts to Boost Immunity

Exercising daily is a great way to boost immunity, stay fit, and fight off illnesses. Some exercises work better at cleaning out your lymphatic system and giving your body the energy it needs to boost immunity

Your immune system will benefit from any kind of exercise that gets you up and moving, regardless of its intensity.

To start off your journey into physical fitness, start by moderately exercising. Start slowly, then as you get stronger, increase the intensity and look for more difficult ways to exercise.

Beginner Workout to Boost Immunity

Check out these six beginner workouts that will help boost immunity.

1) Squats

Squats build strength, endurance, and power in the lower body. They also work the core to make the trunk and upper body stronger and more stable. Since a major part of your immune system is present in your trunk, squats will help to strengthen your immunity.

Here is how you can do this exercise to boost immunity:

Stand with your feet about the width of your shoulders apart and your arms straight down by your sides.

Holding your core tight and your chest high, start to push your hips back and bend your knees as if you were going to sit down.

Make sure your knees do not give away. Stop going down when your thighs become parallel to the floor.

To get back to the starting position, push up evenly through your whole foot.

2) Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a good way to work out your whole body. This exercise is a part of plyometrics, which is a mix of aerobics and strength training. Jumping jacks work your heart, lungs, and bodily muscles all at the same time.

Here is how you can do this exercise to boost immunity:

Start by standing straight up with your arms at your sides.

Jump up, spread your feet wider than your hips, and bring your arms up so close to your head that they almost touch.

Drop your arms and bring your legs together as you jump again. Go back to where you started.

3) Plank

Planking is a great way to work your abs and core. Core strength is what makes it possible for athletes to move in a coordinated and choreographed manner. A strong core will make your joints less stressed and help you stand up straighter.

Here is how you can do this exercise to boost immunity:

Start in the plank position with your forearms and toes on the floor and your back against the wall. Your elbows are right under your shoulders, and your forearms are facing forward. You should have your head down and be looking at the floor.

Use your ab muscles to pull your belly button towards your spine.

Keep your torso straight and rigid and your body in a straight line from your ears to your toes.

Don't sag or bend. In this position, your spine will be neutral. Make sure your shoulders are down and not getting closer to your ears. The balls of your feet should be higher than your heels.

Just stay here for 10 seconds.

Increase the time up to 30, 45, or 60 seconds over time.

4) Step-Ups

The step-up is a great exercise for the lower body. If you add dumbbells, you can make the muscles work harder. It can also be added to almost any exercise routine that is meant to strengthen the upper legs and glutes.

Here is how you can do this exercise to boost immunity:

Stand up straight and hold a pair of dumbbells at arm's length by your sides. Put your left foot on a bench so that your hip, knee, and ankle are all bent 90 degrees.

Keep your chest up and your shoulders back, and use your left leg to push your body up until it is straight (keep your right foot elevated).

Wait a moment, and then slowly move your body back to the starting position. Perform the same number of reps with each leg.

5) Superman Stretch

The Superman Stretch is a good workout for people of all fitness levels. It works out your abs, glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. It also goes well with other core exercises, like leg raises and sit-ups, which mostly work the abdominal muscles.

Here is how you can do this exercise to boost immunity:

Lay facedown on the floor with your legs straight and your arms stretched out in front of you.

Keeping your head in a neutral position (do not look up), slowly lift your arms and legs about 6 inches (15.3 cm) off the floor, or until you feel your lower back muscles contracting.

Engage your glutes, your core, and the muscles between your shoulder blades at the same time.

To work your abs, try to lift your belly button just a little bit off the floor. You can think about this as if you are Superman flying through the air.

Keep this pose for two to three seconds. Make sure you keep breathing steadily throughout.

Back down to the floor with your arms, legs, and belly. Do this exercise for two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps each.

6) Bird Dog

Bird Dog is a simple core exercise that makes you more stable, helps you keep your spine neutral, and eases lower back pain. This exercise position works on your core, hips, and back muscles.

Here is how you can do this exercise to boost immunity:

Start in the tabletop position, on your hands and legs.

Place your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Engage your abdominal muscles to keep your spine straight.

Pull the blades of your shoulders together.

Raise your right arm and left leg while keeping your shoulders and hips parallel to the floor.

To look at the floor, stretch out the back of your neck and tuck your chin into your chest.

Hold this position for a few seconds, and then go back to where you started.

Raise your left arm and right leg and hold this position for a few seconds.

Go back to where you started. That's one round.

Do two to three sets of eight to twelve reps each.

These exercises will help you stay fit as well as boost immunity. They are highly recommended if you are a beginner, as it will ease you into the process and not turn you away from working out.

