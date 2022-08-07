6 Signs of Weak Immune System

A weak immune system can leave you vulnerable to attacks by pathogens and disease-causing elements. Immunity is an essential part of human survival and evolution, as it allows us to live a long and healthy life.

The immune system is the body's way of protecting itself from bacteria, viruses and other harmful microorganisms. Most healthy young people have a good immune system, but that may not always keep them from getting sick.

If your immune system isn't as strong as it should be, you may have all kinds of health problems like allergies, rashes, etc.

Signs of Weak Immune System

Look out for these six signs that can indicate a weak immune system:

1) Digestion Problems

It's a known fact that the immune system is built around and is affected by the digestive system and gut.

The digestive tract is where 70% of the body's immunity lies, as it has good bacteria and microorganisms that protect the body from getting sick.

If you have diarrhea, gas or constipation, it can weaken your immune system over time. That can lower the amount of good bacteria, which can lead to problems like chronic inflammation, autoimmune diseases and a higher risk of contracting viral infections.

2) Frequent Colds

Adults usually get two or three colds a year. Most people, though, get better in seven to ten days.

During this period, it takes three to four days for the immune system to make antibodies to fight off germs. However, if you get colds often or if you have a cold that won't go away, that's a clear sign that your immune system isn't keeping up.

3) Frequent Tiredness

Being tired and sleepy all the time is also a sign of a weak immune system. If you have a weak immune system, you might feel tired even if you get enough sleep and do light chores and small tasks that aren't very stressful.

Your body shows signs of tiredness, as it tries to save energy based on how strong your immune system is. If your immune system is weak, your body will show signs of tiredness more quickly.

4) Frequent Infections

If you get sick often, your immune system may be sending you warning signs. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology says that the following are signs that an adult may have a weak immune system:

Getting more than four ear infections in a year.

Getting pneumonia twice in a year.

Sinusitis that lasts for more than three months or bacterial sinusitis that happens more than three times a year.

Needing more than two courses of antibiotics per year.

5) Wounds Heal Slowly

After you get burned, cut or scraped, your skin tries to fix the damage. Your body works to protect the wound by sending nutrient-rich blood to the area to help grow new skin.

The healing process depends on the immune cells that are in good shape. However, your skin can't grow back if your immune system is weak. In that case, your wounds stay open for a long time and don't heal well.

6) High Stress Level

Your body's lymphocytes go down when you're stressed. That means there are a lot less white blood cells, which help the body fight off infections.

If you always get sick after a big project or a difficult exam, your immune system is weak, and you should take extra care. As the number of white blood cells in your body goes down, you're more likely to get sick or get an infection. Stress can make your body less healthy.

What Can You Do to Improve Your Immune System?

If you feel you have a weak immune system, you should take steps to increase your body's immunity. You can naturally keep your immune system strong and healthy by making a few changes to how you live and do things, such as:

Get sufficient sleep

Follow an active daily schedule

Maintain hygiene

Don't let your weight get out of hand

Monitor your stress

Eat a healthy and well-rounded diet

Drink the required amount of water

Eliminate junk food consumption

Give up smoking

Stay away from alcohol

Take immunity booster foods and supplements.

In many cases, it's clear that the immune system gets weaker as people get older. Researchers, meanwhile, say that a low immune system is one of the most-recognised effects of ageing.

Takeaway

Your immune system is very important for your survival, and you should never take it for granted. If there are signs you have a weak immune system, you might want to change a few lifestyle changes to boost it.

There are a few supplements and medicines that can help you, but you should talk to a doctor before trying anything.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far