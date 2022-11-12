6 Belly Fat Loss Exercises That Work

When it comes to reducing belly fat, it's simple to feel overwhelmed by the wealth of advice available. You are not alone, though. Everyone wonders what they can do to lose belly fat, and they also doubt that what they're doing is effective.

As belly fat may have an effect on general health and well-being, these thoughts and uncertainties can be concerning. Losing belly fat results in toned and chiseled abs.

A strong and well-trained core allows you to safely balance your spine and torso during functional activities. That benefits the lower back, lowers risk of exercise-related injuries and enhances overall health and well-being.

Most Effective Exercises to Reduce Belly Fat

Although you cannot reduce belly fat through spot reduction, there are several excellent core-focused exercises that can burn fat throughout the body and give you a stronger, more defined core.

Check out this list of six exercises to target your belly fat:

1) Frogger

This exercise works every muscle in the body, including the arms, abs, glutes, and legs. It's efficient in reducing belly fat, as it's a calorie-crushing move.

Here’s how to do it:

Get into a squatting position, and put your hands on the ground in front of your feet.

In a press-up position, kick your legs back.

Return to a as low squat position by turning the exercise around to complete one rep.

Aim to complete 8-10 reps.

2) Burpee

Burpees are one of the most efficient exercises to get toned abs and lose belly fat. The jumping sequence helps in contracting the core muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your spine and head straight.

With your knees bent and hips pulling back, descend yourself to the ground.

After landing in a high plank, jump backward with both feet while placing both hands on the floor.

Utilize your legs, hips, and abs to propel yourself forward, and stand on both feet.

With your arms raised over your head, jump vertically while driving from your heels.

Complete 12-15 reps.

3) Medicine ball slam

A medicine ball slam is an additional exercise that fuses strength and cardio. The muscles in the shoulders, triceps, calves, back, and core are worked by this belly fat-burning exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold the medicine ball over your head while starting with your knees slightly bent.

Drop the ball powerfully to the ground while bending at the waist and working your abs.

Bend down, and grab the ball; again throw it after standing up.

Repeat the process 15-20 times vigorously.

4) Russian twist

The Russian twist is a core workout that strengthens and defines the obliques. The exercise requires you to retain a sit-up stance, with your feet off the ground, and rotate your body from side to side while using a medicine ball or plate.

Instructions to follow:

Kneel down on the floor in a relaxed stance, with your feet flat on the ground.

To achieve a 45-degree angle with the floor, softly lean back.

When performing this movement and all others during the exercise, keep your back straight.

Elevate your legs off the ground while interlacing your fingers in front of your chest. While doing that, focus on your core.

Move your arms in a circle to one side. Continue on the opposite side.

5) BOSU ball plank

As BOSU ball tests your stability, it presents a greater challenge than a standard plank with your hands on the ground. Tje abs, including the oblique muscles, are engaged when the body struggles to maintain control when your balance is put to the test.

Here’s how to do it:

Turn the BOSU ball over onto its rubber side.

Place both hands shoulder-distance apart on the flattened surface's borders.

Get into the plank position for as long as you can.

6) Kettlebell swing

The kettlebell swing is another total body exercise that combines cardio and strength training and works for major muscle groups. You can opt for dumbbells in case you don’t have access to kettlebells.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand in a comfortable position with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Holding the kettlebell avoid slouching, and keep your back straight.

Put the kettlebell between your legs, and thrust your hips forward.

When raising the kettlebell swiftly, it's crucial to use your legs and hips.

Swing the kettlebell between your legs. Drive it explosively up to chest level.

Repeat the motion 15-20 times.

Takeaway

As larger waist size is linked to ailments including heart disease, diabetes, and various cancers, research shows that losing belly fat is a good way to improve general health in addition to enhancing aesthetics.

You can eventually reduce body fat by performing a range of activities that incorporate cardio, strength, and core work.

