6 Best Advanced Yoga Poses & Exercises for The Hardcore Yogi

If you are looking to level up your yoga practice, these advanced yoga poses are the answer.

Perhaps it's time to broaden your possibilities if you've been practicing yoga for a while and are becoming a little tired of the same old flows. Nothing is more inspirational than witnessing a yogi in the full expression of a traditional, extremely complex yoga stance. Our bodies are capable of some truly amazing feats.

It's risky to push yourself to the maximum in life or on the mat. On the one hand, you don't want to try anything before you're ready and end up hurting yourself. On the other hand, stagnation and boredom are produced when you consistently stay in your comfort zone. For a sense of accomplishment, growth and advancement are essential.

Top Advanced Yoga Poses

It is possible to improve your body even more than with a standard Chaturanga by using advanced yoga poses that target bigger muscle groups.

Here are the top 6 advanced yoga poses that every hardcore yogi must try:

1) Handstand scorpion pose

This pose is regarded as one of the most advanced yoga poses and was inspired by the strength and fear of a striking scorpion.

Instructions:

Start with balancing in a handstand while contracting your abs and taking deep breaths.

Start slowly arching your back and extending your toes up towards your head.

To recalibrate a balanced equilibrium, the head and chest will automatically move forward and backward.

The eyes turn forward, the stomach and pelvis circle backward, and the toes hover just over your head in the full expression of the handstand scorpion.

2) Shoulder pressing pose

If you're an intermediate yogi trying to step-up your practice, try this advanced yoga pose.

Instructions:

Put your hands on the ground as you squat to begin. Make sure you're leaning forward completely.

Raising your hips off the ground, place your hands behind your feet. Completely encircle the shoulder with the leg. When the palms of both hands are flat against the mat, step on the heels of both hands.

Bending the arms will cause the knees to follow suit. Cross feet over one another with their soles on the ground.

Inhale, grip your hands firmly, and raise your feet off the ground. Maintain your position for 5–10 breaths.

Put your feet on the ground and uncross your ankles to release. Lower the hips to the ground by putting one leg, then the other, behind the arm.

3) Peacock pose

The glutes and core need to be strong for this advanced yoga pose.

Instructions:

On your hands and knees, approach your mat. Spread your fingers out on the mat and turn your wrists inwards towards one another. Try holding your hands together and slightly apart in this position.

Bring your heels up to your glutes and shift your weight forward. Bend your elbows so that they are in line with your belly button as you lean forward.

Elevate your knees off the floor while keeping your eyes forward. Lifting your legs up and out behind you will cause your chest to go far forward. Hold this position for 5 breaths.

Kneel backwards and lower your feet to the ground to release. Return to the table position after rising from arm balance.

4) Forearm hollow back pose

The advanced yoga pose known as the forearm hollow back has numerous therapeutic advantages, including stress relief and mood enhancement.

Instructions:

From the peacock position, bend your knees to form a pike shape.

Point your toes and firmly push your heels back towards your butt.

Push down forcefully with the entire forearm as you start to lower your head.

Bring your chest and head through the arms' entryway.

One foot extends down towards the ground while the other hangs above your hips as you create a counterweight by reaching your butt back and knees in the opposite manner.

5) One-legged crow pose

The advanced yoga pose known as the "one-legged crow posture" calls for tremendous power and coordination. It is a difficult version of the crow pose.

Instructions:

To activate your hamstrings, point your toes and draw your heels inward towards your butt from the crow pose.

Spread out your shoulder blades and indent your navel.

Bringing your right knee up to your chest.

Start shifting your weight forward while extending and straightening your right leg at a 90-degree angle upwards.

6) Handstand lotus pose

The complete expression of the lotus pose requires a lot of hip flexibility, despite the pose's apparent simplicity.

Instructions:

Start with a downward dog. Overlap your hands and shoulders. One at a time, raise your legs into a handstand position.

Legs are crossed, then folded into the lotus position. Five breaths should be held while lowering the hips.

Uncross the legs to release them, then raise them back up into the handstand. Kneel down and plant your feet firmly on the ground behind you.

Wrapping Up

Any of the aforementioned advanced yoga poses require extensive pre-practice and expert instruction from a yoga practitioner. Find an instructor who will help you through the process, promote your growth, and guard against serious harm.

As always, it's better to have the fundamentals down before moving on to more difficult poses. Never try anything that you aren't at ease doing.

