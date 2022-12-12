6 Best Anterior Shoulder Exercises For Size and Strength

The anterior deltoids are the front of your shoulders. They're a small muscle group, but they're critical for building an impressive physique. If you want your shoulders to look like slabs of beefy meat, the anterior delts need to be big and strong!

Keep reading to learn about the six best exercises that will help you sculpt a thick, chiseled set of shoulders and help you achieve an enviable look.

Best Anterior Shoulder Exercises For Size And Strength

1) Dumbbell Front Raises

Dumbbell front raises are the best anterior shoulder exercise if you're looking to add some size.

To perform this exercise,

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with the arms, and raise them straight and parallel to the floor.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together as you raise the weights up toward your shoulders. Make sure to keep your elbows pointed down and back throughout.

Lower back down and repeat for 8-12 reps per set, three times per week

2) Seated Dumbbell Press

A seated dumbbell press can also serve as an anterior shoulder exercise when done properly.

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Start by sitting on a flat bench with your feet planted firmly on the floor and a shoulder-width grip on each dumbbell.

Keeping your elbows tucked in, raise the weight until it's over your head, then lower the weights until they are just below your chest.

Next, press them back up as far as you can go, keeping your core tight and head neutral throughout the movement (don’t let it dip forward).

3) Cable Lateral Raises

Lateral raises are mostly known for targeting your lateral head. However, you can add a tremendous load to your upper body using cables, and make use of this workout as an anterior shoulder exercise.

Here's how to perform this exercise:

Standing on your side with a cable machine at shoulder height, grab the handle with one hand and raise it straight out to your side until it's at shoulder height.

Lower back down and repeat for reps on both sides.

To increase difficulty, use a rope attachment instead of a straight bar if you don't have access to a cable machine or other piece of equipment that allows you to perform lateral raises (like dumbbells).

4) Barbell Upright Rows

The barbell upright row is a great anterior shoulder exercise for building size and strength. This exercise can be performed by beginners and advanced lifters alike, so you will see it on many different workout programs.

The form of this lift is simple:

Stand with a barbell held at chest height with an overhand grip (palms facing you).

Squeeze your shoulder blades together as you pull the barbell up to your chin or neck area.

Perform each repetition slowly and deliberately while maintaining good posture throughout the movement, keeping your back straight and knees slightly bent.

Lower the weight under control back down to starting position after each rep is completed.

5) Rear Delt Flys

Rear delt flys are a great exercise to train the posterior deltoids and help develop a broader, more rounded shoulder. However, training these muscles will also engage your anterior delts, so they will get worked too.

Doing this as an anterior shoulder exercise is important because the rear delts are responsible for the external rotation of your arms when you're at rest, so it's important that they're strong enough to withstand these movements.

The first step in performing rear delt flys is positioning yourself with your feet firmly planted on the floor and your back bent forward.

Next, lift the dumbbells into starting position by extending both arms straight up to your side and just behind you, while keeping them parallel to the floor.

Finally, slowly lower the weight outwards until they reach a 90-degree angle from the torso before repeating the movement until fatigue sets in.

You should aim for 8-12 repetitions per set depending on fitness level/goals.

6) Arnold Press

Arnold press is an anterior shoulder exercise that targets the front deltoids. It's an exercise that can be done with dumbbells.

To perform an Arnold press:

Hold the weight at your side, with your elbows bent and palms facing towards you.

On the movement upwards, twist your wrists to face your palms away from you. This additional contraction will hit your anterior deltoids.

Press the weight straight up until your arms are fully extended overhead—you should feel this in your anterior delts!

That's one rep—do 10 to 15 reps for three sets total per workout day.

Conclusion

We hope that this article has helped you in your quest for the best anterior shoulder exercises. Remember, it’s okay to do a variety of different exercises, as long as they focus on different parts of your shoulders and build up strength over time!

