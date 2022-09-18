6 Best At-Home Leg Exercises for Men to Get Strong Glutes

A workout isn't complete if it doesn't include exercises to strengthen the buttocks or the glutes. Glutes are one of the most important muscles in the body. They help you stay upright and balanced when you walk, climb stairs, or do other movements.

The gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus are three muscles that form the glutes. The glute muscles are the biggest and strongest in the body. They make sure the pelvis is in the right place and help move you forward when you walk, run, or stand.

Read on to learn about some fun exercises that can help you strengthen your glutes.

At-home Exercises for Strong Glutes

These six simple at-home exercises can help men build strong glutes:

1) Step-up

Step-ups are an excellent way to strengthen the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and adductors. As it's a single leg exercise, it helps work out any imbalance between the legs.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Sitting with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, press your palms into the mat with your fingertips facing forward.

Roll back onto your shoulders, lifting your hips off the mat and putting your legs straight up in the air.

Using your momentum, roll forward, bending your legs to put your feet back on the floor and pushing through your soles to stand up and jump straight up.

Keep your arms out to the sides, and bend your knees when you land.

2) Walking Lunge

The walking version of lunge works the core, hips, and glutes, making you more stable. It also improves your range of motion and help you move better in everyday life.

Here's how can do this exercise:

Start by standing with your feet together and holding a pair of weights at shoulder height with your elbows bent in front of your body.

Step your right foot, and bend your knees to go into a lunge. Stop when your legs are at a 90-degree angle.

Press through the right heel to stand up; step forward with your left foot, and drop into a lunge to complete one repetition.

3) Single Leg Deadlift

This is an excellent glute-building exercise, employed by most people who are heavy lifters or athletes and need exceptional glute strength.

The single leg deadlift can be performed with or without weight. Here's how you do it:

Start by standing on your right leg, with your left foot raised slightly and resting on the floor.

Your right arm should be on your hip, and left arm should be straight down by your side.

Engage your abs, and slowly lean forward.

Lift your left leg straight back behind your body, and lower your torso towards the floor till both are parallel to the ceiling, and your left hand is almost touching the floor.

To return to the starting position, drive into the right heel to complete one repetition.

4) Isometric Glute Bridge

This is one of the best exercises for glute activation. It works the muscles along the lower anterior chain of the body, including the lower back, glutes, and hamstrings.

Here's how you do this pose:

Start by lying on your back, keeping your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Put your arms on the floor by your sides.

Engage your core; press into your heels, and squeeze your glutes to lift your hips towards the ceiling.

Keep some space between your chin and chest, and keep the top of your back on the ground.

Hold for up to 30 seconds to complete one repetition.

5) Jump Squat

By adding a jump to your squats, you can build more explosive power while strengthening your glutes and upper legs, especially the quads and hamstrings.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes facing forward, and arms by your sides.

Bending your knees, push your bottom back, and squat down, bringing your hands together in front of your chest.

Jump as high as you can off the floor quickly, swinging your arms straight behind your body to gain speed.

Land softly on the balls of your feet, and drop down into the next squat right away to complete one repetition.

6) Curtsy Lunge

The curtsy lunge works the glutes, especially the glute minimus, glute medius, and inner thighs. By adding the curtsy lunge to your leg day train split, you can make your glutes bigger, fuller, and stronger.

Here's how this pose is done:

Start by standing tall with your feet under your hips and arms around your chest.

Engaging your core, lift your right foot off the ground, and take a big step back and to the outside of your left foot.

Bend at the knees till the right knee touches the floor behind the left foot.

Drive through your feet to stop the movementm and get back to where you started to complete one repetition.

Takeaway

These six exercises, when performed regularly, can help men build stronger glutes.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far