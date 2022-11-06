6 Best Back and Shoulder Exercises with Weights

Back and shoulder exercises are important to incorporate into your workout routine, as these muscles are utilized in many everyday functional movements like bending, twisting, lifting, and carrying.

An effective back and shoulder workout can help you in building strength and muscle mass in the upper body and enhance its flexibility.

Back and Shoulder Exercises with Weights

We have created a list of the six best back and shoulder exercises with weights that can be incorporated into your workout routine:

1) Barbell Bent Over Row

Barbell bent over rows are a decent functional back and shoulder exercise that can lower back pain and enhance posture.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a good standing position, with a barbell positioned in front of you and feet apart at shoulder distance.

Fold forward from your hips above, with your knees slightly bent and back straight. Your upper body should be almost parallel to the ground.

Clutch the weight with both your palms in a grip wider than shoulder distance.

With your glutes and core tightened, drive your elbows upwards and behind you to bring the barbell towards your core.

Hold before bringing the bar back to its initial position. Repeat.

2) Dumbbell One Arm Row

This exercise can be one of the best additions to your back and shoulder workouts. It provides a multitude of benefits, including better range of motion and increased strength.

To do this exercise:

Bend your left knee, and keep it on the bench along with your left palm. Your other leg should be flat on the ground as your right hand holds a dumbbell.

Keep the upper body parallel to the bench, with your core tightened.

Let your right arm and weight hang towards the floor.

Bring the weight upwards before lowering it back to the starting position.

Swap sides and repeat.

3) Chin-up

Chin-ups are among the best upper body exercises that can help in building strength and muscle mass in your back and shoulder. It can also help in building functional strength in the upper body.

To do this exercise:

Hang on to the pull-up bar with an underhand grip and hands apart at shoulder distance.

Slightly tuck your pelvis and keep your core braced.

Once you're comfortable and stable, pull your body towards the bar with your biceps and back contracted.

When your chin is above the level of the bar, pause for a moment.

With control, lower your body back to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Seated Cable Row

Seated cable rows help in developing strength in the back and shoulders along with enhancing functional fitness.

To do this exercise:

Begin by assuming the seated position on the bench while clutching the cable attachment in both hands, keeping the knees slightly bent.

Bring the weight backward to your abdomen by pulling the handle while keeping your back flat and shoulder blades squeezed together.

While maintaining the tension and with control, bring the cable handle back to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Dumbbell Front Raise

Dumbbell front raises can help in adding definition and strength to the back and shoulders along with engaging the pectoral muscles of the chest.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a good standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance.

Keep your hands hanging in front of you with dumbbells in both palms.

The back should be completely straight, while your palms should be in front of your thighs.

With your abdominals engaged, raise the dumbbells upwards with your arms straightened and elbows slightly bent.

Pause briefly when the weights are at shoulder height.

Bring the weights back to the starting position, and repeat.

6) Lat Pulldown

Lat pulldowns are a great back and shoulder exercise that can help in building muscle mass and strength in the upper body.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a comfortable seated position on the pull down seat, with your feet planted on the ground.

Grasp the bar with both hands and arms completely straightened.

Hold the bar in an overhand grip before bringing it down to your chin level. Try to keep your upper body unmoved, with your abs engaged and back flat.

Slowly and with control, bring the bar back to its original position, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned back and shoulder exercises listed above are some of the best ones that can provide you a multitude of benefits as discussed above/

