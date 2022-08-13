6 Best Band Exercises for Legs

Resistance bands are a popular workout accessory, especially after the COVDI-19 pandemic, when people were confined to their homes to work out and had to turn to portable accessories.

Resistance bands can be used to work any part of your body. The legs are especially easy to train when using a band. The legs are the largest muscle group in the body, so using any resistance on them can help strengthen and shape them. If you’re confused about how to go about it, we’re here to guide you:

Best Band Exercises for Legs

Here are six of the best leg exercises you can perform using a resistance band. These exercises are fairly simple and effective. They target and strengthen multiple small muscles in the leg. So, let's get started:

#1 Banded Step-out Squat

Here's how's it's done:

Loop the band around your knees or calves.

Stand straight with your feet close together. Take a step out to your right with your right leg, and get into a squat, lowering your hips to the ground.

Straighten yourself up, and bring your right leg back to its starting position.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on both sides.

#2 Side Lying Clamshell

It's done as follows:

Lay on your left side on the floor.

Wrap the band around your knees, and bend your legs, placing your knees in front of you and feet stacked one over the other a little below your glutes.

Raise your right knee up, and point it to the ceiling, making a hinging movement with your feet. Bring it back towards the floor slowly.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on both sides.

#3 Lateral Walk

Here's how it's done:

Loop the band around your knees or calves.

Stand straight with your feet close together. Take a step out to your right with your right leg, placing your foot flat on the floor and shifting your weight onto your right leg.

Bring your left leg in close to the right one before repeating the move.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on both sides.

#4 Banded Glute Bridge

It's done as follows:

Loop the band around your knees.

Lay on the floor on your back, and keep your arms by your sides. Place your feet in front of your fingertips.

Raise your hips up, and bring them in line with your shoulders and knees. Squeeze your glutes in this position.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#5 Seated Hip Abduction

It's done as follows:

Loop the band around your knees.

Seat yourself on the edge of a chair. Keep your legs in front of you, with your knees bent at 90 degrees.

Open your knees out wide to the sides. • Bring them back in next to each other.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#6 Banded Fire Hydrant

Here's how it's done:

Loop the band around your knees. Get on the floor on your hands and knees.

Raise your right leg up to the side, maintaining the bend in your knee.

Bring your knee back down next to your other knee.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on both sides.

Takeaway

A resistance band is small accessory for big gains. If you haven’t tried using this band yet, you should do so soon. Get yourself one, and try out the aforementioned exercises. Watch how they transform your legs, and help strengthen them too. Practice regularly, and stay safe.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you used resistance bands before? yes no 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav