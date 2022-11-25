5 Exercises to Keep Your Knees Healthy

Do you want to keep your knees healthy and pain free? The best way to strengthen the knees is to include some great knee-strengthening exercises in your routine.

Certain exercises not only work on your knees but also target some major muscles around them, such as the hips and hamstrings, and improve the lower body’s range of motion too. These exercises help the muscles to absorb shock, reduce knee pain, and prevent knee joints from injuries and strains.

Practicing the following exercises regularly can help make the knees and surrounding muscles stronger and more flexible. However, anyone with severe knee pain or injury should first consult a doctor or a physical therapist before trying these exercises, as some moves can aggravate the pain.

Best exercises for healthy knees

Here’s a look at five best and most effective exercises to make your knees healthier and more mobile.

Before you start, warm up with some light exercises such as walking, cycling, or any other move that puts minimal pressure on the knees. Let's get started:

1) Straight leg raise

Straight leg raises are one of the best and easiest exercises to keep the knees healthy. This exercise strengthens the quads and improves stability in the knee.

To do it, lie on your back on the floor or mat, and bend your left knee with your left foot flat on the floor. Keep your right leg straight, and slowly lift it to the same height as your bent left knee. Lower it down, and repeat it a few more times. Switch legs, and repeat an equal number of reps on both sides.

2) Half squat

Half squats are another very easy and effective knee-strengthening exercise you can do. It targets the glutes, quads, and hamstrings and also doesn’t put stress on the knees.

To do it, take a standing position with your feet at shoulder width, and put your hands together in front for balance. Keeping your gaze straight, squat down a few inches, and hold the position. Do not lower your body into a full squat; rather go halfway and pause. Slowly stand back up by pressing your heels onto the floor. Repeat the exercise.

3) Prone leg raise

Prone leg raises primarily target the hamstrings and glutes. Initially, do this exercise without any weight, but as you gain strength, put on an ankle weight to challenge your muscles even more.

To do it, lie on your belly, and keep your legs extended straight behind you. For added comfort, lie on a mat or place a folded blanket beneath you. Bring your hands to the front, and rest your head safely on your forearms. Engage your hamstrings and glutes in your right leg, and slowly lift your leg as high as possible.

Ensure that your pelvic bones are on the floor at all times. Once you lift your leg, hold it in the lifted position for a few breaths, and lower it back to the starting position. Do the exercise with your opposite leg, and continue for a few reps on each side.

4) Single leg dip

The single leg dip is also a great exercise to keep the knees healthy and functioning well. This exercise targets hamstrings, quads, and glutes and is beneficial for overall lower body mobility.

To do it, place two sturdy chairs with their backs facing one another, and take a standing position in between. Position your hands on top of each chair for balance. Lift your left leg about ten inches from the floor, and shift the weight on your right leg.

Bend down a few inches, and push your weight onto the heel of your right leg. Hold the position for five seconds, and return to the starting position. Repeat a few times, and switch legs.

5) Single leg glute bridge

The single leg glute bridge is an excellent exercise for strengthening the glutes and knees. Raising one leg puts pressure on the lower back and hamstring while making the move even more challenging and effective.

To do it, lie straight on your back with your hands alongside the sides of the body. Keep your knees bent and feet on the floor. Slowly lift your right foot off the floor, and extend it straight out. Maintaining the position, engage your butts and abs, and lift your hips till your knee and shoulder get into a straight line.

At the same time, pull your belly button towards your spine. Hold the position, and lower your leg. Switch sides, and repeat the exercise a few times.

Takeaway

Exercise is one of the most beneficial and healthy ways to keep your knee strong, mobile, and flexible. Practicing the aforementioned exercises regularly can help ease minor knee pain, prevent injury, and keep your overall lower body strength up.

