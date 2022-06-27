6 Best Barbell Exercises to Get Strong and Muscular Arms Like Sergio Oliva

Sergio Oliva was known as 'The Myth' for a reason. Perhaps no one did it better than Arnold Schwarzenegger, who described his first meeting with Sergio Oliva in his autobiography, Education of a Bodybuilder:

“Then for the first time, I saw Sergio Oliva in person. I understood why they called him 'The Myth'. It was as jarring, as if I’d walked into a wall. He destroyed me. He was so huge; he was so fantastic; there was no way I could even think of beating him.”

His physique is unlike anything the bodybuilding world has ever seen, and it is still unmatched. Sergio Oliva was able to master the twisting front and rear double biceps posture, thanks to his enormous upper body and extremely small waist.

In a certain era of bodybuilders, The Myth represented the pinnacle of bodybuilding excellence, as Sergio Oliva was the only bodybuilder to defeat Schwarzenegger at Mr. Olympia.

Amazing barbell exercises to get defined arms like Sergio Oliva

Barbells are everyone’s favourite exercise equipment, as they are straightforward, effective and functional.

Here’s a list of six exercises to pump up your arm muscles to get them defined like Sergio Oliva with only one piece of equipment:

1) Barbell biceps curl

Barbell biceps curls are among the greatest arm and bicep exercises, and a mainstay of strength-training workout regimens all over the world due to their simplicity and effectiveness. By strengthening your biceps with this traditional exercise, you may bulk up your arms like Oliva.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your feet shoulder-width apart, and stand straight.

Hold the barbell with your palms pointing away from you, and a little outside of your shoulders, take an overhand grip on the barbell.

Use only your arms to raise the barbell slowly towards your chest.

At the top, pause for a second.

Return to the starting position by gradually lowering the barbell.

Repeat as many times as you'd like to.

2) Barbell reverse curls

Barbell reverse curls target your brachialis and brachioradialis to help you achieve that upper arm shape like Sergio Oliva's. These curls are well-known among bodybuilders, as they exercise your upper arms as well.

Here’s how to do it:

With your feet set apart at shoulder width, stand tall.

Holding the barbell, let your arms hang by your sides.

Your hands should be towards you and just outside your shoulders as you hold the barbell in an underhand grip.

Maintaining straight wrists, curl the barbell up.

Returning to the starting position, lower the weight once again. At the end of each rep, keep your arms from getting fully extended.

To get the required number of reps, repeat.

3) Barbell skull crusher

Practice the move first with little to no weight, as it can be risky. Better yet: enlist the assistance of a spotter or your personal trainer to ensure you can perform this exercise safely. This is a great workout to help you get muscular arms like Sergio Oliva's.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet should be on the ground as you recline on a flat bench. With your arms locked out and facing away from you, hold the barbell above your chest.

Keeping your elbows curled in, lower the barbell towards your forehead. Keep a strong grip on the bar as you reduce the weight, as this manoeuvre might be hazardous if the barbell slips.

Bring the barbell behind your head once it's directly above your forehead. Keep this motion regulated and slow.

Hold the weight there for a while.

By using the same motion you used to lower the bar, bring the barbell back to its starting position.

4) Close grip bench press

A typical bench press will put more emphasis on your chest and anterior deltoids, while a close grip bench press does so on your triceps.

Here’s how to do it:

Your barbell must be on the rack above you as you lie flat on a bench with the shoulder blades drawn together.

Your palms should be facing away from you while you hold the bar. You should hold the bar with a tight grip, and place your hands just over your shoulders, if possible.

Slowly lower the bar to your chest after unracking it. You should move slowly and deliberately.

At the bottom, pause for a second.

Reposition the bar so that it's at its initial height. Between reps, you can rack the bar, or you can keep going till you feel the urge to stop.

5) Barbell wrist curls

You can isolate the muscles in your forearms and concentrate on them by doing wrist curls.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your feet flat on the ground, and sit on the edge of a flat bench with your backstretch.

Your palms should be pointing up at the ceiling while you hold the barbell in an underhand grip.

Your hands should press on your thighs, and the barbell should hang slightly below your knees.

Curl your wrists, and lift the barbell.

At the peak of the curl, hold the weight for a while.

Return the weight to its starting position by lowering it gradually.

6) Barbell shoulder press

The military press, commonly known as the barbell shoulder press, not only strengthens the upper back but also performs miracles for the deltoids and triceps.

Here’s how to do it:

Standing with your feet hip-width apart, grasp the barbell in front of your shoulders with a grip that's just broader than shoulder-width.

Brace your core, and squeeze your glutes.

Push the bar upwards to the overhead position while maintaining your legs straight and driving your heels to the ground.

At the top position, pause while aligning the barbell with your ears.

Reset the barbell to its initial position.

