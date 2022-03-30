6 best bicep workouts to get bigger arms in two months

The biceps are a large muscle in the frontal section of the upper arm, between the shoulder and elbow. These are the most coveted muscles in the arm in the world of fitness - everyone wants big biceps!

But what are the best ways to get your biceps to grow? Sure, you’re repping out on bicep curls and drinking your protein shake, but let’s discuss some other exercises that give your biceps the extra pump and potential to grow.

The six best exercises for big biceps

1) Chin ups

Although considered an advanced exercise, chin-ups are some of the most effective exercises when it comes to building the biceps. For this move, you will need a pull-up bar. If you are a beginner, you can use a resistance band to help you out.

• Grab the bar with your palms facing towards you and allow yourself to hang from it. Ensure your hands are slightly narrower than shoulder-width.

• Retract your shoulders and begin to pull yourself up until your chin is above the bar. Exhale as you do this.

• Slowly release yourself while inhaling until your arms are fully extended again.

• Repeat this move for 8 to 10 reps.

2) Barbell curls

Everyone is familiar with the standard dumbbell curls. Performing bicep curls with a barbell allows you to lift a heavier load and will also work both arms equally as you hold on to a single, stable piece of equipment. EZ bars are also popular for this move.

• Begin by holding the barbell in front of you with your arms straight down and palms facing forward. Ensure your hands are shoulder-width apart. Take a breath in.

• While exhaling, bend at your elbow and bring the barbell up towards your chin. You may pause here for a second.

• Inhale as you release the tension and allow your arms to straighten out again while you lower the barbell back down to the starting position.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps of this.

3) Preacher curls

Preacher curls are essentially curls performed on a preacher bench. This variation increases tension in the biceps, leading to better muscle growth and pump. An EZ bar will help ease the tension on the wrists.

• Seat yourself on the preacher bench and extend your arms fully on the inclined platform.

• Hold the EZ bar in your hands with your palms facing forward. Take a breath in.

• As you exhale, bend at your elbow and bring the bar up towards your chin. You may pause here for a second.

• Release the weight back down slowly, allowing your arms to extend fully and return to rest on the bench.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps.

4) Cable curls

Cable curls mimic the movement of conventional bicep curls. However, instead of using a barbell or a pair of dumbbells, you would have to use a cable machine and a straight-bar handle. This places more tension on your muscles.

• Stand in front of the cable machine and hold the handle in both hands with your palms facing upward. Keep both arms straight to begin with. Take a breath in.

• Bend at your elbow and bring the bar up towards your chin upon exhaling. You may pause here for a second.

• Slowly release the bar back down, allowing your arms to fully extend and return to the starting position.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps of this.

5) Concentration curls

It's a little different from the regular standing, straight-arm curls. This exercise requires you to sit on a bench with a dumbbell of your choice.

• Seat yourself on the edge of a bench with your knees wide apart. You should have enough space between them for your forearm to straighten and bend itself.

• Place your right elbow on your right thigh and hold the dumbbell in your right hand. Place your left hand on your left knee for more stability. Breathe in.

• On exhaling, bend at your elbow and bring the dumbbell up towards your chin. You may pause here for a second.

• Slowly release the dumbbell back down, allowing your arm to fully extend and return to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement for 8 to 10 reps on each arm.

6) Bent-over barbell row

This variation works not just your biceps, but all the muscles in the surrounding area, including your upper back. This should also allow you to lift heavier weights.

• Stand with your feet hip-distance apart. Bend at your waist and pick up the barbell with a normal grip. Breathe in.

• Exhale as you pull the barbell up towards your diaphragm, in a rowing motion. You may pause at the top for a second.

• Slowly lower the barbell back down until your arms are fully lengthened.

• Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

Bicep curls (Image via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

All these exercises are sure to get your biceps pumping and help with making them BIG. Incorporate these exercises into sets of three or four to see optimal results. You can also perform them as supersets to feel the burn. Remember to track your progress so you can load more weights each time.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

