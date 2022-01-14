"You'll do nothing" - Conor McGregor shows off his huge biceps in latest post

Conor McGregor recently shared an Instagram post showing off his huge and newly developed bicep muscles. 'The Notorious' seemingly went out with his family for dinner at his pub in Dublin, 'The Black Forge Inn'.

"Look at them! Zoom in on them, you'll do nothing you little muppets!," said McGregor in the video. "Happy thirty Thursday everyone out there enjoy your selves because life is a b***h and then you die. You never know when you gonna go. Rip all our soaring souls, they are still rich right here among us! Spirits remain!"

Watch McGregor's Instagram carousel below:

McGregor garnered a lot of attention last month after he uploaded pictures of his transformed physique on social media. Recovering from a horrible injury sustained in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, the Irishman has also been using his time off to further his business ventures outside the octagon.

The Irish superstar bought his Dublin-based property, 'The Black Forge Inn', back in 2019 for an estimated £2 million.

It is classically Irish-styled with a restaurant area along with an open kitchen and seating space for the customers. As you go further inside, there is a bar section, dedicated purely towards drinkers, where Conor McGregor is often seen with his own brand of whiskey, Proper No. Twelve.

In addition to taking inspiration from his lifestyle, the pub also features one of the most iconic pieces of art on the MMA circuit. One particular wall of the pub has the same tiger on it that Conor McGregor has tattooed on his chest.

Conor McGregor's pub attacked by petrol bombs

Conor McGregor's pub, The Black Forge Inn, was attacked on Wednesday evening. According to Dublin Live, a source witnessed the incident and stated that two men on a scooter attacked the property with the possible intention of attacking McGregor himself.

They said:

"There were two people allegedly spotted on scooters who passed the establishment at the time and next thing they were being chased by two others who had come out of the property. McGregor had been holding a test testing menu in the pub so the alleged attackers may have assumed he was inside..."

Kyle Anthony's UFC Betting Show 💵💵 @KyleAnthonyUFC





Last night someone threw two pipe bombs at McGregor's Black Forge Inn bar when it was closed. Holy Shit.Last night someone threw two pipe bombs at McGregor's Black Forge Inn bar when it was closed. Holy Shit. 💥 💥 💥 💥 Last night someone threw two pipe bombs at McGregor's Black Forge Inn bar when it was closed. https://t.co/NYVv1cXiS7

McGregor's UFC career has been on pause since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The 33-year-old has been chomping at the bit to get back into competition.

While many believe McGregor should ease his way back into the fight game, the Irishman seems interested in fighting for the lightweight belt on his return.

Unsurprisingly, reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira seems more than happy to take on the Irishman, even at welterweight if needed.

