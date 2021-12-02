"I don’t walk with a limp" - Conor McGregor shows off incredible physical transformation in latest set of photos

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to show off his impressive physique. The Irishman posted a set of photos on his official Instagram account and the major changes in McGregor's physical appearance are visible.

Conor McGregor looks to have bulked up more than usual and has certainly put on a lot of muscle. The UFC lightweight also recently revealed on Twitter that he currently weighs 85 kilos.

"Right now. 85kg of muscle. No fat."

'The Notorious' megastar also had an interesting quote to go along with his Instagram post, which might suggest that he is continuing to recover well from the leg injury he suffered at UFC 264.

"Been hit with a few shells but I don’t walk with a limp."

Conor McGregor last competed inside the octagon in July this year. The former two-division UFC champion was in action against Dustin Poirier for the third time. He lost the fight following his brutal leg break.

Currently sidelined, McGregor has showcased solid signs of recovery so far and could be in contention to return in 2022. In a recent tweet, the Irishman claimed he'll be back in full mixed martial arts sparring by April next year.

"I will be full mixed martial sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!"

Conor McGregor has been called out by Michael Chandler in recent weeks

UFC lightweight sensation Michael Chandler has made it clear that he wants to fight Conor McGregor in the near future.

Off the back of a brutal fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, the former three-time Bellator champion showcased his interest in a 2022 clash with the Dublin native.

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier on DC & RC, Chandler made his respect towards McGregor clear. 'The Notorious' previously praised Chandler for his recent outing against 'The Highlight', something 'Iron' appreciated.

"As fighters, we get into the sport because we want big stages, big opportunities against big opponents in big arenas and it doesn't get any bigger than Conor McGregor. I think what you're seeing here is mutual respect, for him to say he was impressed by my performances. To me that's genuine, that's how I like to do things."

Check out Michael Chandler on DC & RC below:

