Everything you need to know about Conor McGregor's swanky new pub, The Black Forge Inn

In addition to being a world-class fighter, Conor McGregor is an astute businessman. The Irishman has a penchant for dipping his toes in different businesses and a tendency to enjoy significant success in his ventures.

Conor McGregor's interest in the domains of hospitality and entertainment is no secret. In fact, he has admitted his passion for it on multiple occasions. His journey to strive for greatness in the hospitality industry began with Proper No.Twelve Irish Whiskey.

He has now unveiled the next step in his conquest to reach the top of the food chain in this realm, The Black Forge Inn. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Decor inspired by Conor McGregor

In line with his character, Conor McGregor has gone all in when it comes to The Black Forge Inn. Following an aerial tour of the pub, it is clear that a lot of the decor in the establishment has taken inspiration from the lifestyle of 'The Notorious' one himself: Irish and luxurious.

In addition to taking inspiration from his lifestyle, the pub also features one of the most iconic pieces of art on the MMA circuit. One particular wall of the establishment has the same tiger on it that Conor McGregor has tattooed on his chest. Talk about personal connections...

The joint is classically styled with a bar with high chairs and seating exclusively for drinkers, in addition to room for dining patrons separately. In a nod to the boozer's past, a section of the establishment has been christened 'The Bentley Room'.

The name was derived from Conor McGregor's love for luxury cars and the former title of The Black Forge Inn. 'The Bentley Room' is a space where patrons can hold private soirees and it will forever be used by 'The Notorious' one himself to hold his personal get-togethers.

A Mecca for Proper No. Twelve lovers

Needless to say, Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey will play a central role in the beverages that the establishment has to offer. That fact was revealed in a post on social media by the pub’s Instagram page.

The Black Forge Inn is expected to be a one-stop shop for all Proper No. Twelve lovers. In addition to being the "finest Irish public house," Conor McGregor and The Black Forge Inn officials are on a quest to boost the use and sale of locally sourced materials, which explains the emphasis on products like Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Expenses abound

Located in his hometown of Crumlin, The Black Forge Inn is more than just a regular pub for the former UFC champ-champ. 'The Notorious' one, in a bid to buy the establishment, was forced to part ways with almost €2M. In addition to the money that McGregor spent on the acquisition of the pub, he has spent nearly €1M towards renovating it to suit his luxurious and elite standards.

While a date for the grand opening of the pub is still yet to be revealed, in the wake of the updates posted by Conor McGregor, we can only assume the ribbon cutting ceremony is inching closer.

In addition to a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, Conor McGregor's establishment is set to serve an array of delectable dishes, cooked to perfection. An homage to all things Ireland, Conor McGregor has certainly pulled out all the stops to ensure that the pub is a must-visit attraction.

The grand scheme to reform the bar scene in Ireland

Following the onset and sale of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, The Black Forge Inn is Conor McGregor's foray into the domain of food, beverages and hospitality. However, it was far from his last conquest.

The Irishman, back in April, acquired yet another boozer in Drimnagh, Dublin. It just so happens that Conor McGregor has punched yet another elderly individual on the premises of this establishment as well.

However, the former UFC champ-champ has paid his dues for his transgressions, pleading guilty to all the charges of assaulting 50-year-old Desmond Keogh. While McGregor was faced with significant jail time, he got off with a slap on the wrist and a measly €1,000 due to the plea he entered.

However, in response to their altercation, the Irishman banned the victim of his punch from his pub after he acquired it.

The root of Conor McGregor's trouble with the Kinahan Cartel

Back in 2017, on a busy Sunday night, McGregor and his entourage found their way into The Black Forge Inn, where they got into an altercation with a youngster.

However, the real trouble started brewing when the man trying to break the fight up was struck in the crossfire. The victim of the altercation was the father of Graham 'The Wig' Whelan, a notorious individual with a rather violent past and connections to the Kinahan Cartel. The Irishman uploaded the following post to social media after the brawl after the media house that broke the news referred to the aggressor in the situation as 'the celebrity'.

The Irish southpaw, who fled the scene soon after things went south, was reportedly expected to pay a ransom of €900,000 to the cartel for protection. However, the Irishman's father dismissed these claims and declared that there was nothing to fear. Conor McGregor subsequently bought the bust-up scene to transform it into a haven for locals and tourists alike.

Conor McGregor has enjoyed unprecedented success in all the ventures he has taken up and we reckon his quest to become the boozer kingpin of Ireland will go the same way.

