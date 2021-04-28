Who is Desmond Keogh and what's his relationship with Conor McGregor?

Desmond Keogh is a 50-year-old Ireland native. Keogh made news in 2019 when former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor infamously sucker-punched him at a local bar.

The incident took place at the Marble Arch in Dublin. Keogh was a long-time patron at the local pub.

In a recent interview with the Irish Mirror, the Dubliner mentioned that he had been drinking with his pals at the Marble Arch for the past 14 years. In April 2019, Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor made a surprise visit to the Drimnagh, Dublin 12 pub. The former champion uncorked a bottle of his Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey for the people in attendance. McGregor reportedly offered a shot to Keogh, who declined the free shot.

Aggravated by Desmond Keogh's refusal, Conor McGregor sniped at the Dubliner with a short left hand, a weapon Conor often uses against his opponents inside the cage. Despite getting hit by a UFC fighter, Keogh remained steadfast on his stool.

The video of the entire incident surfaced later on TMZ Sports and Keogh became an instant sensation in Ireland.

The entire fiasco ascertained one thing -- Desmond Keogh can definitely take a punch.

“I am sitting on the barstool just having a quiet pint with my friend then all of a sudden because I refuse his drink I get a punch, you don’t need that in life. Look-it, I can take a punch," said Desmond Keogh in his interview with the Irish Mirror.

Conor McGregor exacts revenge on Desmond Keogh two years after the incident

Conor McGregor had to go through a lot of turmoil following the assault on Desmond Keogh in 2019. The UFC superstar received a severe backlash, along with a €1000 fine, for punching an 'old man' for refusing to take a sip of his whiskey.

Although Conor McGregor offered a heartfelt apology for his misconduct, it appears the Irishman still holds a grudge against Desmond Keogh.

According to The Currency, The Notorious is about to buy the Marble Arch pub for between €1.5 million and €2 million. McGregor has exacted revenge on Desmond Keogh by barring him from entering the local pub.

However, Keogh appears to be unfazed by Conor McGregor's tactics to shun him from the bar.

“I’m not really concerned because I probably wouldn’t be going back to it now. I wouldn't be going back anyway, probably especially now. I wouldn’t want to be spending money in his pub to be honest. I didn’t really make much of it. It’s no skin off my nose really," said Desmond Keogh.

