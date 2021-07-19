"I highly doubt it" - Dan Hooker disagrees with Conor McGregor's claim that he had stress fractures in his leg going into UFC 264

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier has been subject to a lot of debate and discourse. Dan Hooker is seemingly the latest big-wig to offer his two cents on the topic.

The New Zealander was recently in conversation with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio. During the interview, he disputed Conor McGregor's claim that he walked into the fight with injuries.

Also Read: "The nail was in the coffin" - Dan Hooker dismisses the legitimacy of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4

The Irishman, in the wake of his loss, posted a tell-all video on social media claiming that he had suffered stress fractures in his leg. What's more, he also claimed that the existence of the injury was common knowledge amongst UFC officials. Dan Hooker, however, thinks otherwise.

"Yeah, if you got, like, stress fractures in your leg, I don't (think) you're going to be throwing any kicks whatsoever. So I highly doubt (McGregor's claims)."

Dan Hooker plays down Conor McGregor's injuries

In a sport as intense as MMA, injuries are common. Fighters often deal with a plethora of injuries during their training camps and they take those issues into their fights more often than not. 'The Hangman' echoed the same sentiment, saying:

"I'm sure he would have had some kind of injuries, but we all have injuries coming into a (fight)."

The title scenario in the UFC lightweight division became clearer after Dustin Poirier emerged victorious in his fight against Conor McGregor.

Although the fight came to an end due to the Dubliner's gruesome injury, the fact that Dustin Poirier was in control is damn near impossible to dispute.

Also Read: Ali Abdelaziz says he wants Islam Makhachev to break Conor McGregor's neck when he comes back

The most logical fight to make for Dustin Poirier is a title fight against Charles Oliveira next. It's clear the Louisianan has done enough to legitimize his claim to the throne.

Should 'The Diamond' overcome 'do Bronx', a legion of fans, and Dan Hooker himself, believe that Conor McGregor could be favored to fight for the title as soon as he can make his way back to the octagon.

Watch the entire interview right here:

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Harvey Leonard