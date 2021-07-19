"The nail was in the coffin" - Dan Hooker dismisses the legitimacy of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker recently weighed in on the possibility of a fourth chapter in the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier rivalry.

Following the inconclusive end to McGregor vs Poirier 3 at UFC 264, Dana White claimed there needs to be a fourth fight after the Irishman heals up. White's announcement was mostly met with approbation as a fourth bout would set the record straight on who is the better fighter.

However, many in the MMA world, including No.8-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker, believe Dustin Poirier's performance at UFC 264 was adequate to conclude the rivalry.

In a recent interview with It's Time For Sports, Hooker said that 'The Diamond' had clearly edged Conor McGregor in the first frame.

"That was a 10-8 round regardless. I think common consensus was that Conor had round one to really pull the trigger and make something happen and he got 10-8ed in the first round," said Dan Hooker.

Conor McGregor is usually seen at his sharpest in the opening rounds of his bouts. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier is known for gradually increasing the pace as the fight proceeds into the later rounds.

However, at UFC 264, Poirier was the one who aced in the first five minutes until the Irishman snapped his own tibia and fibula.

#UFC264 Official Scorecard: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor



View All Official Scorecards: https://t.co/DVjnvBTkEF pic.twitter.com/VVbUk1KJGJ — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 11, 2021

According to Dan Hooker, since Dustin Poirier evidently got the better of Conor McGregor, a fourth bout between the two combatants isn't warranted.

"Dustin's worst round is his first round in all of his fights. And then he turns it on and comes on. So, yeah, the nail was in the coffin in that fight. It gives him an excuse but to justify that another fight for fans would be pretty impossible," Hooker added.

Dan Hooker believes Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have come a long way since their first meeting

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier first met inside the octagon in a featherweight clash at UFC 178 in 2014. McGregor's antics in the build-up had seemingly distressed Poirier. The Louisiana native couldn't find his bearings inside the cage and got stopped by the Irishman in the first round.

Six years later, the two fighters met under bright lights once again at UFC 257. Only this time, Conor McGregor was conducting himself chivalrously in the lead up. His inexperience, combined with a lack of mental edge, played in favor of Poirier and the former interim champion decimated McGregor in the second round.

🤝 What Poirier and Conor said

👊 Poirier watching back the KO

🦵 The effect of the leg kicks



Unseen behind-the-scenes footage from UFC 257 on the immediate impact of the rematch on Fight Island.#UFC264 | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/EkgT7dooZB — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 8, 2021

Dustin Poirier's former rival Dan Hooker is of the notion that 'The Diamond' has evolved over the years and is no longer his former self.

"Even [the rematch] was funny for me to watch...the first fight was in 2014; that's a long time in combat sports. That's most guy's careers," he said.

Check out Dan Hooker's complete interview below:

