Ali Abdelaziz says he wants Islam Makhachev to break Conor McGregor's neck when he comes back

UFC lightweight prospect Islam Makhachev is at the top of his game right now after beating Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31. The victory extended his winning streak to eight fights, and he is now looking to fight the biggest stars in the division.

His manager Ali Abdelaziz is very positive about Makhachev's talent. He tweeted that he wants Islam Makhachev to break Conor McGregor's neck and not his leg when the Irishman comes back.

When did McGregor come back I want see @MAKHACHEVMMA Break his neck not his leg @TheNotoriousMMA — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 18, 2021

Abdelaziz and McGregor have shared a lot of animosity ever since the days of UFC 223 when McGregor and Nurmagomedov were involved in the infamous bus incident. It's what led to the bitter rivalry between the two, giving birth to their iconic UFC 229 clash.

Interestingly, Khabib is now cornering Islam Makhachev, and they have trained together ever since they were children.

It's hard to see Islam Makhachev fighting Conor McGregor right now, but the Russian fighter has set a timeline for his return. He said he would give former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos around three to four months to prepare for a fight against him.

Makhachev spoke with journalist Brett Okamoto and revealed that he also had former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in his sights along with Tony Ferguson. Both Ferguson and Chandler are excellent strikers who possess impeccable ability on the ground as well.

However, this won't be a problem for Islam Makhachev as he is yet to fight a man he couldn't take down.

Islam Makhachev and his dominant win over Thiago Moises

The Dagestani fighter had promised a mauling of Moises ahead of the fight, and he delivered on it. The fight was extremely one-sided as Moises could only land 18 total strikes to Makhachev's 148.

Islam Makhachev also had 3 successful takedowns to Moises' 1 as he enjoyed a lot of ground control time throughout the fight. However, it all ended in round four as he capitalized on his dominance by getting in a submission that forced Moises to tap out.

It was one of the most impressive performances of Makhachev's career, and this win only increased his stock in front of the UFC faithful.

