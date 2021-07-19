"People were looking for a reason to get off the bandwagon" - Dan Hooker on Conor McGregor's UFC 264 post-fight comments about Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker believes Conor McGregor gave his own fans a reason to stop rooting for him by making distasteful comments about Dustin Poirier's wife in the immediate aftermath of UFC 264.

According to Hooker, fans were looking for a reason to get off the Conor McGregor bandwagon due to his recent lackluster performances. The Irishman gave them plenty of fuel to do so with his antics after the third fight with Poirier.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Dan Hooker stated the following about Conor McGregor's post-fight comments:

"Yeah, post-fight, like, people were looking for a reason to get off the bandwagon I guess, and he kind of gave them an out. But the result of the fight, the leg break, that is just something that, that's like a freak of nature for something like that to happen, so I don't feel like there was, yeah, there was an exit there for him but when he started saying he'd kill him and his wife, that is just nonsense."

Conor McGregor threatened to kill Dustin Poirier and his wife after breaking his leg at UFC 264

After breaking his leg and ending up losing to Poirier for the second time this year at UFC 264, a visibly frustrated Conor McGregor verbally abused Poirier and his wife, Jolie. He spoke about Poirier's wife messaging him privately. McGregor also threatened to kill them in their sleep.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head:



“In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

"In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over," McGregor can be heard saying. "Be careful at the club mate. Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up on chat later on. We'll be at the after party, the Wynn nightclub, baby. You're looking fit, you little h*e. F*** him," Conor McGregor said.

Before leaving the octagon with her husband, Jolie Poirier sent a final message to Conor McGregor by flipping the bird at him.

Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie gave Conor McGregor the middle finger during his post-fight interview 👀



Talk about ride or die. #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/53AP3nQkuI — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 11, 2021

Also Read: "They're running with the false narrative" - Dan Hooker calls out Islam Makhachev's camp for claiming that other fighters are ducking him

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Harvey Leonard