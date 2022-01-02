Charles Oliveira asks fans to pick between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje for his next fight

Charles Oliveira is the most wanted man in the UFC lightweight division right now. At UFC 269 last month, 'Do Bronx' proved he's the best 155er in the promotion by picking up a submission win over Dustin Poirier. As he prepares for his second title defense, fans wonder who's next in line to challenge the Brazilian for the title.

The two names that immediately come to mind are Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' is currently the top-ranked lightweight contender and should be next in line to fight for the title in an ideal scenario. Having said that, everyone is aware of the bigger payday, attention, and fanfare that accompanies a McGregor fight and so is Charles Oliveira.

Even the champ seems a little confused as to who he should fight next. In a recent post on Instagram, the Brazilian asked fans to pick which of the two men they feel he should face next.

"Let's start the year with this poll, who would you like to see fight with me," Oliveira wrote, sharing a picture of Gaethje and McGregor on Instagram.

Charles Oliveira was initially open to letting Conor McGregor jump the line for a potential title clash

Initially, it seemed like Charles Oliveira was preferring a 'red panty night' matchup with McGregor over Gaethje for his next title defense. 'Do Bronx' even claimed he'd like to fight the Irishman at UFC 274 in May, which is when the promotion is reportedly planning on holding an event in Brazil.

“Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I’m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight, or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I’ll be ready,” Charles Oliveira told Sherdog.

Conor McGregor is currently healing from the leg break he suffered last year at UFC 264. He is expected to resume full-fledged MMA training in April and return to the octagon sometime during the summer this year.

It would be surprising if McGregor gets an immediate title shot because the Irishman is 1-3 in the lightweight division and hasn't won a fight at 155lbs in the last five years.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim