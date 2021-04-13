"Red panty night?" - Conor McGregor's old foe steps forward to fill apparent July 10 fight vacancy

One of Conor McGregor's old foes has stepped forward to fill the apparent July 10 fight vacancy. Rafael dos Anjos has suggested that he’s willing to fight McGregor at UFC 264 (July 10, 2021).

Veteran MMA fighter and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos took to his official Twitter account and inserted himself into the ongoing war of words between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Addressing the same, Dos Anjos sent out a rather intriguing tweet.

Red panty night? https://t.co/k9U4mP8tWq — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 12, 2021

Conor McGregor is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 (July 10, 2021). Nevertheless, McGregor has now suggested that he won’t fight Poirier at the event, and would rather fight someone else.

And while RDA has indicated that he’d like to replace Poirier at the event, Conor McGregor is yet to respond to RDA’s offer.

Conor McGregor’s iconic "red panty night" catchphrase was immortalized against Rafael dos Anjos in 2015

Conor McGregor’s "red panty night" catchphrase was immortalized back when he was the interim UFC featherweight champion and participated in the UFC’s "Go Big" press conference in September 2015.

The Notorious One was set to fight then-UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo to unify the UFC featherweight titles. Not only did McGregor unleash a verbal assault against Aldo at the press conference, but also against RDA and everyone else present there.

Conor McGregor and then-UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos were asked about a potential super-fight in the future. RDA claimed that he’d be open to fighting McGregor, while McGregor stated:

“I can make you rich. I change your b*m life. You fight me, it’s a celebration. When you sign to fight me, it’s a celebration. You ring back home, you ring your wife, ‘Baby, we’ve done it. We’re rich, baby. Conor McGregor made us rich. Break out the red panties. We’re rich, baby.’ So don’t say you would not take that fight – Because you would take that fight like everyone else up here would take the fight against me if it was offered, regardless of belt or any of that sh**. I’m the money fight in the male sh** at all weight divisions. So fu** everybody else…It’s red panty night when you sign to fight me, yeah, back at home with your wife. It’s a celebration.”

A few months later, then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight then UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in a lightweight bout at UFC 196 in March 2016.

Unfortunately, the fight fell apart, as Dos Anjos was coerced to withdraw from it due to a broken foot. RDA has called out McGregor on multiple occasions in the years that followed. Would you like to see the Conor McGregor vs. Rafael dos Anjos fight finally come to fruition? Sound off in the comments.

