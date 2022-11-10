6 Best Barbell Exercises for Serious Muscle Gain

The barbell is a popular piece of equipment for people who exercise and perform other physical activities. As old school as you can get, it is one of the most effective ways to gain strength and build muscle. A barbell can be the ultimate tool for strength, power, and muscle gain.

Whether you're an athlete, a bodybuilder, or just want to get stronger in order to enjoy life more, there's nothing better than a barbell. This article lists the six best barbell exercises to help you get started today!

Six of the Best Barbell Exercises for Serious Muscle Gain

Here are six of the best exercises that you can include in your daily routine for serious muscle gain.

1) Barbell Press

The standing overhead press, in which you press a loaded barbell straight overhead from the chest, is probably the most underused exercise movement on this list.

Yet it's one of the most challenging and effective upper-body exercises you can do.

How to do it:

Set up an empty barbell on a rack so that the bar is about knee-high and rests near your upper chest.

Put your hands shoulder-width apart and grab the bar using an overhand grip.

Bend your knees and squat under the bar, keeping your elbows in front of it.

As you lift the bar, tuck it back slightly so that it travels straight up.

This will make the move more efficient.

Once your elbows are fully extended overhead, complete the movement by lowering the bar back to your chest.

2) Bench Press

The bench press is one of the most popular weight-training exercises. It is also one of the most complex pieces of equipment. The bench press works with your chest muscles and triceps.

However, it's not necessarily the best movement for building big pecs. The flat bench press is still important because it provides a solid foundation for upper-body exercises.

How to do it:

Lie on a bench with your eyes directly beneath the equipment.

Grab the bar so that your hands are slightly wider than your shoulders.

The weight should rest in the crease of your thumb.

Reach around to hold the bar in place, keeping your wrist straight.

Before lifting, dig your shoulder blades into the mat and tuck your feet back so that you're stable.

Bring the equipment forward so that it is above your upper chest.

Slowly lower it toward your lower chest.

Keep your elbows tucked at a 45-degree angle, letting the bar touch your chest before returning to the starting position.

3) Bent Over Row

The bent-over row is your best exercise for building a strong, muscular back. It targets your entire back, including your biceps and lower back, and it requires you to use heavy weights and total concentration so that you can complete the exercise correctly.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and put the barbell overhand on your thighs.

Bend down, lean forward and keep your back straight.

Pick up the barbell from your knees and bring it to your waistline.

Then lie face down on a bench.

Grab the bar with an overhand grip and let your arms hang at your sides so that they are perpendicular to the floor.

Raise the weight straight up until it touches your belly button.

Keep your elbows bent at a 45-degree angle and pull upward until the barbell is just below your chin. Slowly lower to starting position.

4) Back Squat

The back squat is a powerful exercise that targets your lower-body muscles—but it also challenges your core muscles. It's an awesome full-body exercise that builds strength and helps you perform better in many other sports.

How to do it:

Set a barbell up in the rack at about shoulder height.

Put your hands about two feet apart and grab hold of the bar with an overhand grip, hands wider than shoulder-width apart.

Step back from the rack and place your feet about as wide as your shoulders are apart.

Brace your abs and move your hips back as you begin the movement.

You want to keep your back straight and core tight during the exercise, while allowing your knees to travel forward as you lower.

Your thighs should break parallel at the bottom of the movement, before returning to the starting position by extending your hips and knees.

5) Hip Thrust

Hip thrust is the only single-joint exercise on this list, but it makes a good case for being the best glute exercise of all. This allows you to place the load directly over your hips, making it incredibly effective at targeting your glutes.

How to do it:

Set up a bench and sit on it with your knees bent, your upper back digging into the bench.

Place a equipment across your hip crease, holding it with your hands for balance.

When you are ready, drive your heels into the floor and lift your hips up until they are completely straight.

Then slowly lower and repeat.

Takeaway

As it stands, the barbell is hands down the best choice for building muscle and strength as a total body exercise. There's nothing that can compare to squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and bent rows in terms of pure muscle stimulation.

