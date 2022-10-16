5 Best Kettlebell Chest Exercises to Build Bigger Pecs

Kettlebell chest exercises can be tricky to come up with, especially when you don't have a bench on hand. Chest muscles are often overlooked by people new to kettlebell training because it isn't easy to come up with effective exercises for it.

Thankfully, these five chest exercises can be done anywhere as they don't require a bench, and are guaranteed to help you develop your pecs. What's more, most of these exercises can be done with either one or two kettlebells—so if you only have a single kettlebell, no worries!

Five Best Kettlebell Chest Exercises to Massively Build Bigger Pecs

To work your chest and its surrounding muscles from all angles, you can do exercises that target the upper head of your pectoralis major and pectoralis minor, as well as the deltoids, triceps, and lats.

1) Floor Press

This kettlebell chest exercise is most effective for the upper portion of your chest. It also works with your triceps. Your shoulders will be activated as well, but not as much as they are with a bench press.

How to do it?

Place your kettlebells about 6 inches apart on the ground.

Lie on your back with your arms extended, palms up, and between the kettlebells.

Grab one kettlebell by its handle and place it in the ready position—on top of your forearm with your palm facing toward your body, and at shoulder height.

Grab the other kettlebell by its handle and place it in the ready position as well—at chest-height.

Press your elbows to the floor, then lower them back to the starting position.

2) Seasaw Press

The seesaw floor press is a great exercise for working your pec major, triceps and front deltoids. Your core will also be engaged to keep your spine from rotating as you lift and lower each kettlebell. Try not to alternate between pressing motions—instead, think of it as one kettlebell coming up when the other goes down.

How to do it?

Place the kettlebells about a foot apart and then lie down between them.

Lift your arm to shoulder level on one side, keeping your palm facing your body.

Lift the other kettlebell to shoulder level on the other side, with your palm facing away from your body.

As you lower your arms, alternate between pressing them up, squeezing at the top, and lowering them again.

For the seesaw press, the kettlebells should meet in the middle as one is going up and the other is coming down.

Do this until you've completed your set number of reps.

3) Decline Floor Press

The decline floor press is a great kettlebell chest exercise. It forces your body into a decline position, which targets your lower pecs most effectively. However, it works your core, glutes and hamstrings (isometrically) as well. So while the decline floor press emphasizes the chest muscles, it works for your entire body.

How to do it?

Get into a supine position between your kettlebells.

Put one hand on the kettlebell with an underhand grip, and lift it into the ready position.

The other kettlebell should be in the ready position at the same time.

The ready position is when you have both arms at about 45° and your shoulder blades pulled back and down.

Brace your abs and press through your heels until you form an L-shaped bridge with your body (pushing through both heels).

Hold for a moment and then slowly lower back down to starting position. Repeat until you complete the set.

4) Crush Grip Floor Press

The Crush Grip Exercise focuses on your chest, and your triceps. Grab the kettlebell securely with your hand positioned under the bell, rather than to the side, so that you can keep it from slipping.

How to do it?

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor or extended straight out.

Grasp the kettlebell with both hands, and place your thumbs on the inside of its handle to help secure it.

Slowly raise the kettlebell until it is level with your chest. Your arms should be positioned at a 45-degree angle and your torso flat on the floor.

Lower the kettlebell to your chest and pause, then press back up.

Squeeze your chest hard at the top. Repeat for the allotted number of repetitions.

Return to the floor in the same way you got up.

5) Push-Up

Kettlebell push-ups are great for building your chest because they allow you to go deeper than regular push ups. This means you have a greater range of motion, so you can get a fantastic stretch in your chest.

How to do it?

Grab two kettlebells and place them shoulder-width apart on the floor.

Put your hands on a kettlebell handle with a neutral grip, then lower yourself as far as you can.

Repeat as much as you can.

Takeaway

In conclusion, kettlebells can be a great tool for increasing the size of your chest muscles. The focus on eccentric and isometric contractions combined with high rep ranges and constant tension are all crucial elements to achieving this goal. However, never forget that your diet is equally if not more important. Remember to eat plenty of whole foods while getting plenty of calories each day in order to build muscle mass effectively.

Poll : 0 votes