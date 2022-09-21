6 Best Barbell Strength Training Exercises for Men Over 40

Barbell strength training exercises are crucial for every age group, especially for men over 40. Barbell exercises aren't particularly complicated to grasp, even though they might seem that way. It is imperative to remember that as the amount of time your muscles are under tension increases, the amount of weight you should use decreases.

Strength, increased muscle growth, fat loss, and power can all be obtained with barbell strength training. That's because you can use the barbell to add more weight than you can with kettlebells and dumbbells. You can squat with it, press it, load it on your back or front, and even leap with it. The powerful barbell, which has a long history in training strength sports, can be utilized in a variety of ways.

Best Barbell Strength Training Exercises for Men

Here are some of the best barbell strength training exercises:

1) Barbell back squat

Back squats are referred to as the "king of exercise" for good reason. You can stress your leg muscles with greater weight by squatting while carrying a large barbell on your back. This is one of the best barbell strength training exercises.

Instructions:

Set up a solid base by stepping underneath a barbell and engaging your core to raise the barbell off the squat rack.

Anywhere you have the best shoulder mobility to get your elbows beneath the bar, grab the barbell there.

Unrack it, place it on your upper back either high or low, and then take a few steps back.

To exert strain, pull the bar down toward your shoulders.

Keep your chest up, inhale deeply, squat down to a suitable depth, and then hold the position for a beat.

Until lockout, push your feet through the ground.

2) Bench press

This barbell strength training exercise enables you to raise more weight for your triceps than you can with assistance exercises like dips or press-downs.

Instructions:

As you begin, lock your arms and raise the bar to your chest.

Place your feet firmly on the ground, press your shoulders onto the bench, and contract your glutes.

Once you've brought the weight to your chest, press back up to where you started by bending your elbows.

3) Bent-over row

Barbell row is the only barbell strength training exercise that works every muscle. It targets the back of your torso, making it a wonderful way to build a strong upper body and increase the size of your back.

Instructions:

Begin with your knees slightly bent and your hips bending.

Hold the bar with a shoulder-width grip, and lower yourself until your body is at a 45° angle to the floor.

Lift the bar until it touches your stomach, then slowly drop it.

4) Barbell overhead press

Increased overhead strength, which will translate to bench press, will be developed along with larger deltoids and a strong back with this barbell strength training exercise.

Instructions:

Place a bar on your upper chest and feet shoulder-width apart, and hold it there while maintaining a slight overhand grip.

As you press the bar straight up, engage your glutes, quads, and abs.

Before lowering, pause at the peak.

By keeping your thumbs on the same side as your fingers, you may discover that you can lift more weight while maintaining a more advantageous position for your forearms.

5) Barbell hip thrust

Utilizing this barbell strength training exercise will increase the mass and strength of your glutes. Although back squats and deadlifts target the glutes, hip thrust is the closest exercise to an isolated glute exercise that is available.

Instructions:

Place a bench parallel to you so that your back is up against the edge.

Roll a weighted barbell into your hip crease while cushioning your pelvis.

Drive your feet back towards the bench after you have the barbell in place.

Your upper body, hips, and shoulder blades should all be in a straight line as you sit on the bench.

When stretching into lockout and lowering your hips toward the floor, keep your upper body steady.

6) Barbell floor press

For lifters aiming to strengthen the top of their press, the barbell floor press is a fantastic option. By pressing a barbell off the ground, you reduce the range of motion and put more emphasis on your triceps and lockout strength.

Instructions:

Lean against a weight rack with your arms outstretched so that the barbell is positioned where your hands can reach and adjust the hooks.

Step solidly onto the ground with your feet.

Use your standard bench press grip to hold the bar.

Lift the bar off the rack, and bring it down to your sternum.

Maintain a 45-degree angle with your elbows, and put your back up.

Wrapping Up

The amount of weight you use ultimately depends on your fitness objectives and your comfort level with the action, even though each of these exercises can efficiently increase strength without adding weight. While heavy lifting is an important component of the routine, you also need to pay attention to your nutrition, stress levels, and sleep in order to see the results you want.

