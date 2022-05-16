7 Best Strength Total Body Exercises with Kettlebells

Exercises with kettlebells are a popular strength-training alternative to standard barbells, dumbbells, and resistance machines. They resemble cannonballs with grips.

Kettlebell workouts frequently target multiple muscle groups at once, making them an efficient way to work your arms, legs, and abs in a short amount of time. They can help you gain strength and enhance your cardiovascular fitness.

The kettlebell may not appear to be much, but trust us, it's your ticket to better fitness. These cannonball-shaped weights improve power, endurance, muscle, and strength concurrently for heavyweight results, packing the same punch as dumbbells and are well-suited to the heart rate-spiking effects of HIIT.

Simply holding a heavy bell at the chest is an efficient technique to develop the core, back, arms, and shoulders.

Must try exercises with Kettlebells

If you're new to weightlifting, it's essential to start with lighter weights at the beginning to acquire good mechanics. If you have previous weightlifting expertise, you may be able to begin with a heavier weight.

Check out this list of 7 exercises with kettlebells:

1) Kettlebell swing

This is one of the most fantastic exercises with kettlebells to increase muscle strength as well as cardiovascular fitness. While your shoulders and arms will help, your hips and legs should be doing the majority of the work.

Here are the steps to follow to do the kettlebell swing:

Standing with your feet wider than shoulder width, bend your knees and hold the kettlebell with both hands.

Swing the weight up to shoulder height by driving your hips and keeping your back flat.

Without losing momentum, return to the starting position and repeat.

2) Kettlebell Goblet Squat

Squats are a great lower-body workout that engages a variety of muscles. Squatting with a kettlebell requires extra work, making it more intense.

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart and your toes slightly pointing out.

Hold the kettlebell close to your chest with both hands around the sides of the handle, not the top of the handle.

Bend both knees slowly until your thighs are nearly parallel to the floor. Maintain a straight back and forward elbows.

Stand up to your starting position using your leg muscles while keeping your upper body steady. Your feet should be firmly planted on the ground.

Rep 6–8 times more. Start with one set and gradually increase to three to four sets as your strength improves.

3) Kettlebell farmer’s walk

Farmers' walks with kettlebells are a full-body workout. This will improve your grip and upper back while also working the leg muscles and engaging your core. Walking with additional weight causes your leg muscles to work harder.

Hold two kettlebells in each hand with your arms by your sides.

Then go for a brief, rapid stroll while maintaining your body straight and your core engaged.

Continue walking or doing laps until your grip weakens.

4) Kettlebell reverse lunge

Reverse lunges are one of the most wonderful exercises with kettlebells for your glutes and quads, and they'll also put your balance to the test because they're dynamic and unilateral.

Hold a kettlebell in each hand by the handle and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. This is the starting point.

Lift your right foot and take a 2-foot stride back, landing on the ball of your foot while maintaining your heel off the ground.

Bend both knees to the point where your left quad and right shin are nearly parallel to the floor.

Your back should be flat, not arched or rounded, while you lean slightly forward.

Your left knee should be higher than your left foot, and your core and buttocks should be engaged.

Return to the beginning position by pushing through the heel of your left foot. Rep on the opposite side. This is one repetition.

5) Kettlebell Russian twist

Keep a firm grasp on the kettlebell when using it to avoid dropping it on your lap. If you don't have a kettlebell, you can substitute a weighted medicine ball or a barbell plate for the Russian twist. It is a great inclusion for the exercises with kettlebells.

Sit on the floor with your legs bent and your feet flat.

Lean back with both hands on the kettlebell handle and your torso at about a 45-degree angle to the floor.

Rotate your torso from right to left, swinging the kettlebell slightly across your body, with your heels a few inches above the floor.

Rotate 6–8 times from side to side.

Return to your starting position once you've completed your repetitions.

To begin, do one set. As your fitness and strength improve, try to work up to 3 to 4 sets.

6) Kettlebell pistol squat

The kettlebell pistol squat is the king of mobility moves. It will challenge your core (there's more to a six-pack than crunches and planks, after all) and will create sport-worthy quadriceps while enhancing your balance. This is one of the best exercises with kettlebells.

Hold one kettlebell beneath your chin with both hands.

Squat down with one leg lifted off the floor and the other.

Bring yourself back up to stand without letting your leg contact the floor by driving through the heel.

Return to the starting position and repeat.

7) Kettlebell deadlifts

One of the best compound exercises with kettlebells that works in many muscle groups is kettlebell deadlifts. Your glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings, as well as your lats and traps will feel the heat.

Follow the below given steps to do the kettlebell deadlifts properly:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Between your feet, grab the kettlebell with both hands.

To find your hinge posture, take a deep breath and engage your core, then send your hips back.

Drive your hips forward to a full extension before returning to the standing.

On the way up, imagine closing a zipper with your glutes. Repeat the deadlift ten times.

Have you tried these kettlebell exercises? Tell us in the comments below!

Edited by Sabine Algur