6 Best Butt-Lifting Exercises for Women

Running sprints and lifting heavy weights can boost your butt, but did you know there are many butt-busting moves that target all the unique muscles?

To achieve a lifted and toned butt, focus on the area where the gluteus maximus connects to the hamstring with hip hinges or hamstrings. Strengthening your backside helps keep the body healthy and alleviates lower back pain.

It also makes working at a desk easier by allowing you to sit longer without muscle strain.

Easy Exercises to Lift Your Butt

Here's a look at six such exercises for women:

1) Squat

Squats are one of the best lower body exercises. They target the gluteus maximus - the largest muscle in the butt and thighs - and also work the calves, and core.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, with toes turned slightly out.

Engage your abs, and shift your weight back into your heels as you push your hips back.

Lower yourself into a squat till your heels begin to lift off the floor, or your torso begins to round forward.

Your depth should be determined by your form; keep your chest out and core tight as you push through your heels to stand back up to your starting position.

Squeeze your glutes at the top.

2) Lunge

Lunge is one of the best butt exercises. You use your glutes to stabilize the body, and the staggered stance forces the glutes on the front of the legs to work even harder. Lunges can also work with other muscles, including the hamstrings, quads, and calves.

How to do it?

Stand with one foot forward and the other back, about three feet apart.

Bend both knees, lowering your body till the back knee almost touches the floor.

Keep your front heel on the ground as you press into it to return to standing.

Repeat for 1-3 sets of 12-16 repetitions.

For added intensity, hold some weights as you lunge.

There are many varieties of lunges - with each one having their own benefits.

3) Step-up

One of the best butt exercises is the step-up. To do it, make sure you choose a platform high enough that your knee is at a 90-degree angle when bent, and hold on to the rail for balance.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, facing a step or platform.

Lift your right foot, and place it on the step. Press down into your heel to lift your body up to step on to the platform with that foot.

Lower yourself back down, and repeat 12-16 times with each leg.

For more intensity, try holding weights under one foot while you step up.

4) Hip Thrust

A great way to work the glutes or butt is through the hip thrust. The ball adds instability, forcing the entire lower body to work harder. Holding weights on the upper thighs increases intensity and builds even more muscle.

Here's how you do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and a stability ball behind you.

Place your head on the ball, and lift your hips up so that the body forms a straight line from the shoulders to the knees.

If you want to, add weights to your legs for an added challenge.

Slowly lower yourself to the ground, keeping your torso upright and not allowing the ball to roll away from you.

Squeeze your glutes as you push back up to the starting position.

5) Hip Extension

The hip extension exercise is perfect for targeting and working the glutes in a more focused way, as it engages the core and shoulders too.

How to do it?

Lie face down on the floor, and extend your arms in front of you.

Keeping your right leg straight, lift it till it's at hip level.

Slowly lower your leg to the starting position.

Take a break if you need to, or rest between sets; use ankle weights, or hold a dumbbell in the back of your knee for increased intensity.

6) One-Legged Deadlift

Deadlift is a great, full body exercise that targets the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. One-legged versions add intensity by involving the stabilizer muscles to keep the body balanced.

How to do it?

Holding weights, slowly step behind you with your left leg, and lightly rest your toe on the floor.

Tilt your hips forward, and lower the weights to the floor as far as your flexibility allows.

Keep your back straight (or with a natural arch), and contract your abdominal muscles to protect your back.

As you lower your working leg, squeeze your glute to lift it back up.

Takeaway

Just adding more glute-focused workouts to your routine can help firm up your behind. However, if you really want to transform it, you can begin by changing your diet.

You can try cutting out processed foods and alcohol and having more whole foods instead. It might take a few weeks for you to see the results, but sticking to an exercise and diet plan can help you reach your ultimate butt-lifting goal.

