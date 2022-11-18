6 Best Cable Pullover Alternatives

The cable pullover is a great exercise that builds the upper and middle back while beefing up the chest, lats and shoulders.

In fact, the classic dumbbell pullover variation is sometimes referred to as the upper body squat due to its unique stretch and loading capacity.

While the cable pullover is quite effective in building the back and establishing a successful mind-muscle connection, it can have a few drawbacks, like:

Ineffective activation of synergist muscle groups

Poor angle of resistance for back muscles other than the latissimus dorsi

Inadequate maximum loading capacity

Lack of appropriate equipment

Previous shoulder injuries can make the exercise difficult to perform

Best Cable Pullover Alternatives

Here's a list of six non cable pullover exercises to hit the lats and trapezius hard, while ensuring a similar muscle recruitment pattern and biomechanics:

1) Cable Row

Apart from blasting the lats, rhomboids, and trapezius, cable rows also help in developing the biceps. As it can be loaded much heavier than a cable pullover, it should ideally be performed at a lower weekly volume. It can be performed either standing or seated.

Adding a little weight can help overload the back better than pullovers. However, it's essential to keep the elbows against the body while keeping the shoulders back and down. Avoid swinging your torso excessively ,and focus on controlling the eccentric part of the movement.

2) Lat Pulldown

Lat pulldowns are among the most effective exercises to build an impressive V-taper. They're also beneficial for beginners struggling to do pull-ups.

The lat pulldown primarily works the lats, as well as the upper back, forearms, biceps, deltoids, and core. With the right hand placement and grip adjustments, they can be modified to focus on different areas of the back.

Take a look at the most popular and beneficial lat pulldown variations.

3) Cable High Pull

Cable high pulls are an underrated exercise not commonly performed in gyms. However, they're routinely used as a 'secret' exercise by professional bodybuilders, as they help pack up mass on the rear delts and upper back.

It's a fantastic finisher exercise to round out an upper body workout. It can be supersetted with face pulls to ensure strong and healthy shoulders, as the rear delts are often overlooked in most training programmes.

4) Inverted Row

The COVID-19 pandemic forced millions to basic home equipment and bodyweight exercises. One of the best exercises to be rediscovered during this period was the inverted rows.

Referred to as the Australian pullup, it's perfect for targeting the 'pul' muscles, i.e., the back and biceps. Inverted rows are beginner-friendly and are ideal for building grip and core strength.

5) Barbell Pullover

The barbell pullover is a free weight variation of the traditional pullover, with the exerciser using a loaded barbell instead of cables or dumbbells.

It allows for increased recruitment of synergist muscle groups and can be loaded heavier than the cable pullover. However, ego lifting and AMRAP sets may not be ideal for this movement, given the fragility of the shoulder joint. If you're planning to build an athletic upper body, try it out.

6) One arm dumbbell row

Unilateral (one arm) dumbbell rows are a classic, versatile movement that has been the bread and butter of weight training since its inception. Whether done with strict form or body momentum (like Kroc rows), they're perfect for developing the lats, rhomboids, trapezius, rear delts, and arms.

They are ideal for injured athletes and can be used for rehabilitation and strengthening. If performed unilaterally, they can also be used to correct muscular imbalance.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises are ideal alternatives to a cable pullover. If properly programmed into your workout routine, you can have incredible gains coming your way.

