6 Best Chair Exercises for Adults over 60

Older adults can benefit from higher levels of physical activity in many ways.

Physical activity and exercise in older people can lower the risk of chronic disease, extend life expectancy, retain functional abilities and the ability to undertake everyday activities like cooking and cleaning. They can also improve physical health indicators that counters the effects of ageing.

Chair exercises are ones that can be done in a sitting position, so they are ideal for daily practice. They are simple but very effective in improving health and quality of life.

Here are six best chair exercises for adults over 50.

Chair Exercises for Adults over 60

1) Single Leg Calf Raises

Calf raises, which may be done sitting down, can improve lower leg strength and mobility.

Story continues below ad

Engage your core, and stare straight ahead while sitting tall in a chair with feet placed flat on the floor about hip-distance apart.

Begin with your right foot, and lift your heel as high as you can from the ground, attempting to reach as high as you can on your toes while activating your calf.

Return the heel to the floor, and repeat for a total of ten repetitions.

Replace the right leg, and repeat the process.

2) Sits-and-Stands

For older people who find it difficult to get off of low chairs or soft couches, sits-and-stands, which are a prelude to squats, can assist them to get in and out of chairs by helping developing leg strength, functional balance and control.

Story continues below ad

Begin by sitting on a firm chair with your feet about hip-distance apart on the floor.

Engage your core, and tilt forward from the hips with as little help from your hands or arms as possible.

Push yourself to stand by pressing your weight through all four corners of your feet and completely extending your knees and hips.

Reverse the movement, and slowly lower yourself to a seated position by squeezing your hips back and bending your knees.

3) Seated Hip Marches

Sitting hip marches are a fabulous chair exercise for those who need to increase hip flexibility and mobility, or need a modified option for cardiovascular training.

Story continues below ad

Begin by sitting on a firm chair with your feet about hip-distance apart on the floor.

Engage your core, and tilt forward from the hips with as little help from your hands or arms as possible.

Push yourself to stand by pressing your weight through all four corners of your feet and completely extending your knees and hips.

Reverse the movement, and slowly lower yourself to a seated position by squeezing your hips back and bending your knees.

4) Heel Slides

Heel slides are a sort of modified hamstring curl chair exercise that help develop the big muscles that go from the glutes to the knee on the back of the leg.

Story continues below ad

Sit in a firm chair with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor approximately hip-distance apart.

Extend your right leg, and flex your right foot so that the heel stays on the ground, but your toes should point up toward the ceiling.

Make use of your glutes and hamstrings to bring your right heel back toward the chair while keeping it in contact with the floor.

5) Seated Shoulder Press

This type of chair exercise not only helps develop strength but also moves the shoulders through a full range of motion, which is beneficial for preserving shoulder flexibility.

Story continues below ad

Sit tall in a firm chair with your feet about shoulder-distance apart on the ground.

With your elbows bent and palms facing away from you, hold a light dumbbell or the end of a resistance band in each hand at your shoulders.

Extend your elbows, and press your arms straight up overhead.

Return your hands to the starting position with care.

6) Modified Leg Lifts

You can build core strength by using the chair exercise - modified leg lift. While it's better to do this exercise in a firm chair with armrest, you can also do it while clutching the chair's edges beside your hips.

Story continues below ad

Sit tall in your chair with your core engaged and your feet flat on the floor. Maintain proper posture by rolling your shoulders back.

Hold on to the armrests or the seat of the chair. As you exhale, elevate both legs as high as you can (knees bent) while keeping your feet and knees together.

Before lowering your feet to the ground, hold for five seconds.

Takeaway

There is no doubt that maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle is not easy for everyone.

However, for many adults in their 60s and beyond, this can be accomplished simply by engaging in chair exercises and routines. Through chair exercises for adults over 60, you can keep moving, and improve your health and well being as you age. They're something everyone can benefit from.

LIVE POLL Q. How many hours do you workout each day? 20-30 minutes/day 2-3 times a week 0 votes so far