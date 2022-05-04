7 Simple Dumbbell Exercises for Older Adults

As we age, we are more likely to be slowed down by poor health. However, you can stave off this decline by exercising regularly. If you're an older adult looking to start strength training, dumbbells are an effective option that offer unique benefits.

Dumbbells target muscles defined by experts in the field as good for older adults and feature exercises that are easy to learn and perform. These simple dumbbell exercises are the best ways for seniors to build muscle in the easiest ways possible.

Easy Dumbbell Exercises for Older Adults

1) Overhead Press

The dumbbell overhead press strengthens the shoulders while also stabilizing the heart for older adults. Dumbbells are placed horizontally at the shoulders or rotated in a hammer grip while sitting or standing to achieve this.

To do this exercise:

With a dumbbell in each hand, stand straight with your back straight and inhale.

Lift the weights to your chin while controlling your breath.

Once you have established control of your breathing, maintain that control as you move the weights down.

Do this exercise in three sets with eight or twelve repetitions.

To make it easier in the beginning, rather than pressing up with both arms at the same time, you can alternate arms and press up with one before the other.

2) Bent-Over Rows

This is widely considered to be one of the most effective senior back and shoulder muscle-building exercises. It works in both regions, increasing total strength and muscular mass.

To do this exercise:

Stand upright with a dumbbell in each hand and let the arms hang.

Do not squat down and back after the initial position. The legs do not move at any point during the activity.

While inhaling, gradually lower the weights.

Bend forward slightly as you raise the hands towards your shoulders and then pull back up to the starting position.

3) Dumbbell Scaption

Dumbbell scaption is an excellent workout for older adults to train without disturbing their sensitive joints. It's more comfortable than lateral shoulder lifts on the side.

Here's how you do dumbbell scaption:

Begin by standing with a dumbbell in each hand and your arms at your sides, palms facing in.

Lift the dumbbells in front of your body at a 45-degree angle, bracing your core.

Raise the weights to a level that is just above shoulder height.

With control, lower the weights again.

4) Bicep Curl

The biceps curl is a well-known weight-training activity that primarily targets the upper arm muscles and, to a lesser extent, the lower arm muscles. It's an excellent way to increase strength and definition. This exercise can be done with a variety of tools, including dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells, as well as resistance bands.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet open at shoulder-width.

Keeping your stomach muscles taut, hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides, palms facing forward.

Bend your elbows and raise the weights upward, keeping your upper arms stable and shoulders relaxed.

Lower the weights to their original position and repeat.

5) Dumbbell Leg Exercise

The lunge is just a large step forward. While the lunge exercise can be done without weights, adding weights such as dumbbells to the lunge gives older adults more work for their upper leg and buttock muscles.

To do this:

For a deep stretch, stand with one leg forward and the other leg back.

Bend the front leg until your thigh is parallel to the ground or you're landing on your heel.

Deepen the stretch by bending deeper and breathing slowly and deeply.

6) Dumbbell Reverse Fly

The back fly, also known as the reverse fly, targets the upper back muscles and the rear deltoids.

Here's how you do this:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, bend forward at the hips, and hold a pair of dumbbells.

Your torso should be almost parallel to the floor, and your back should be straight.

Bend your arms at the elbow until they are parallel to the ground.

7) Dumbbell Shoulder Shrug

The upper traps are targeted with the shoulder shrug for older adults. This is a good exercise to end your workout routine.

To do this workout:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand while standing upright with your hands at your sides.

The palms of your hands should be facing inwards towards your torso.

By elevating your shoulders as though shrugging, you can lift the weights.

Hold for a second before lowering them and repeating.

Takeaway

If you're an older adult who has been looking for a way to get more toned, try incorporating dumbbell workouts into your exercise.

Remember, these simple exercises don't have to be the only strength training that you do. Rxercise regularly in various ways to help keep your body in peak condition for as long as possible.

Edited by Sabine Algur