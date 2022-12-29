6 Best Cone Drills Exercise for Speed and Agility

Cone drills exercises are the best option to enhance speed and agility.

Training in speed and agility is the foundation of all sports training, whether it be done by professional clubs, amateur athletes, or sports schools.

The sports world is constantly evolving, and one can observe the development of great technological advancements, training techniques, sports nutrition, and athletic camps as well as programs that all attempt to help athletes improve their speed and agility. Cone drills exercises, however, account for the majority of all speed and agility training exercises.

Best Cone Drills Exercises for Athletes

The ability of an athlete to move quickly in one direction while decelerating and changing positions in a matter of seconds is known as agility. It is one aspect of sports training that has the power to separate a good athlete from a great one.

Check out the best cone drills exercises:

1) X Drills

The X Drill is a great cone drills exercise for improving agility, quick feet, and running at various angles. This exercise is beneficial for practicing smooth transitions and improving reaction times.

Cone drills are helpful for sports like rugby, volleyball, etc. (Image via Unsplash/ Riley Mccullough)

Here’s how to perform the X Drill:

First, 4 cones should be set up in a square, 5 yards apart.

Starting at cone number one, move quickly to cone number two, then lateral shuffle to cone number three, pivot 45 degrees, and cross over to cone number four.

Spinning around, run back to Cone 1.

Change the starting cone, then repeat in the other direction.

2) 5-10-5 Pro Agility Drills

The setup for this workout consists of a straight line with 3 cones spaced 5 yards apart. It is one of the most used cone drills exercises to assess quickness and agility in the 20-yard shuttle.

Here’s how to perform the 5-10-5 drill:

Cone #1 should be straddled initially with one hand resting on it.

Get to Cone #2 quickly, and using your right hand, touch the cone.

Sprint to Cone #3 while changing directions, and give the cone a touch with your left hand.

Backpedal past Cone #1 of the starting area.

Then, go the other way.

3) Slalom Weave Drill

This cone drills exercise can be beneficial for developing agility when cutting swiftly in different directions. It helps in building skills used for dribbling a basketball or soccer ball to develop handling and footwork abilities.

Basketball players are also benefitted from cone drills. (Image via Unsplash/ Vu Huy Hoang Chu)

Set up ten to fifteen cones in a straight line, spaced four yards apart. Here’s how to perform the slalom weave drill:

Go around the outside of the cones, weaving in and out.

Retrace your steps or jog back to where you started.

4) 3 Cone L Drill

Another well-liked cone drills exercise that is utilized in sports to evaluate agility, balance, and change of direction is the three-cone L exercise.

Here’s how to perform 3 cone L drills:

Ensure that 3 cones are set up in the L form, 5 yards apart.

Take a three-point stance to begin. Run over to Cone #2 and touch it.

Return quickly to Cone #1 and touch it.

Run up and around Cone #2 as you make your way into Cone #3.

Change the starting cone, then repeat in the other direction.

5) W Drill

This cone drills exercise is wonderful for improving acceleration, direction change, and forward-to-backward motion. Using the same cone arrangement, this practice can also be done side-to-side with diagonal sprints and lateral shuffles.

Here’s how to perform the W drill:

Make sure 7 cones are set up in a zigzag pattern, 5 yards apart.

Sprint from Cone #1 to Cone #2 and land with your outer foot.

Sprint to Cone #4, then backpedal to Cone #3. Continue until all cones have been used.

Change the starting cone, then repeat in the other direction.

6) Forward and Reverse Sprint Drill

This is one of the most basic cone drills exercises. The back-and-forth movement of this sprinting exercise enhances your agility and speed.

Cone trainings are beneficial for NFL players as well. (Image via Unsplash/ Alora Griffiths)

Here’s how to perform forward and reverse sprint drills:

30 yards apart, place three cones in front of one another.

Start with one hand on cone 1 in the sprint position.

Advance quickly to cone 2.

Sprint to cone 3, then backpedal to cone 1 (bypassing cone 2).

Touch cone 3 and fully reverse direction to the starting position at cone 1.

Conclusion

Cone training is a form of exercise you shouldn't ignore if you want to get the most out of your workout. These cone drill exercises will help you perform better in whatever sport you play by bolstering the muscles and strengthening joints that receive little use in regular life.

