6 Best Core Yoga Asanas You Can Do under 15 Minutes

Did you know that performing core yoga i.e. yoga asanas specifically targeting the core can be beneficial for the entire body and not just the abs? The body is connected to, and regulated by the core. Strengthening the core is of utmost importance to maintain optimum health and bodily function.

If you feel that yoga is just for stretching and relaxing, think again. Yoga can serve many purposes. While some forms are gentle exercises, others can give you a pretty good workout, helping you improve your core strength.

Core yoga and balancing yoga asanas often serve this purpose - they challenge the body to hold a position, and in the process, help to strengthen and build muscle.

Below, we will discuss some beginner-level core yoga asanas you can perform in under 15 minutes.

Core Yoga Asanas in Under 15 Minutes

Check out the following six beginner-level core yoga asanas you can easily do in under 15 minutes:

1) Bhujangasana

This is a common core yoga backbending pose that's often recommended for those with lower back pain.

However, to properly utilize this core yoga asana and exploit its benefits for the core, lift your body with your core. Keep your arms light. The asana also helps increase spine flexibility and improves posture.

Instructions:

Put your hands on your sides, in line with your chest, and lie on your stomach with your knees together and toes firmly planted on the ground.

Raise the upper body off the mat while using your entire core — glutes, abs, and back — to lift.

Make sure your shoulders are drawing down, chest is open, elbows are near the body's sides, and pelvis is firmly planted on the mat.

After holding the position for seven breaths, release it.

2) Ustrasana

This core yoga asana offers a deep stretch throughout the front of the body. It makes the spinal column flexible and stable, which is crucial for core strength.

Instructions:

Kneel down with your feet on your mat and knees hip-distance apart.

As you progressively lean back and reach for your heels, one hand at a time, with your palms on the backs of your hips and fingers pointing downward, tighten your thighs.

Stretching your chest open, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and hang your head back.

When rising from the stance, be careful to lift your head first, and count to seven breaths.

3) Salabhasana

Salabhasana stretches and strengthens the back and core muscles while increasing spinal mobility. Many daily activities flex the spine, while this stance stretches it.

Instructions:

Breathe in, and raise your right leg up. Maintain a straight leg, and avoid twisting the hip.

Hold and continue to breathe.

Breathe out, and lower your right leg.

Repeat these steps with your left leg, taking deep breaths.

Breathing in, pull both legs up as high as possible while maintaining the knees straight. Hold.

Breathe out; lower your legs; lift your arms from beneath you, and relax.

In step 2, repeat the preceding sequence but with your hands facing down.

4) Virabhadrasana III

The third warrior pose is arguably the most difficult of the three warrior poses. This core asana combines both power and balance to give the core an excellent burn.

Instructions:

In the mountain pose, stand at the top of the mat (Tadasana).

Begin by slowly stretching your body forward while elevating your right heel and leg backward and upward.

Engage your core as you move your arms out in front of your body, parallel to each other, with toes flexed and facing downward.

To maintain your balance, keep your neck aligned with your spine, shoulders relaxed, and gaze fixed down on one location on the mat.

Stay in this stance for seven breaths before switching sides.

5) Parsva Balasana (Bird Dog)

This is a beginner-level pose that can surprise you. This core yoga asana initially appears to be very easy but becomes more difficult with repetitions.

Instructions:

Begin in the tabletop posture on your hands and knees.

Put your knees beneath your hips and hands beneath your shoulders.

Engage your deep core muscles, and keep your spine neutral.

Raise your right arm and left leg parallel to the floor.

Tuck your chin into your chest, and lengthen your neck to look down at the floor.

Hold this pose for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

Raise your left arm and right leg, and hold for a few seconds.

Return to your starting point. This is the first rep.

Perform 2–3 sets of 8–12 repetitions.

6) Dandasana

This is one of the more important core yoga poses anyone who wants to develop core strength should master. The pose works out largely the arms and core, but almost every major body muscle contributes to it.

Instructions:

Start on all fours, with your shoulders aligned with your wrists and elbows bent and resting on the forearms.

Engage your core by bringing your belly button towards your spine while extending one leg back and keeping the toes tucked. The spine should be long and neutral, with a straight line running from the head to the heels.

Maintain arm and core engagement.

You can push up from the mat, straightening your elbows to rest on your hands, to achieve a typical high plank position.

Roll your shoulder blades back, and stretch your tailbone towards your heels.

Takeaway

Core yoga asanas work out primarily the core i.e. your abdominal muscles, obliques and back muscles. The asanas also work out the spine. Core yoga can help you maintain spine health, a fit tummy (no belly fat), and get rid of lower back pain.

