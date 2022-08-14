6 Best CrossFit Exercises for a Stronger Back

A lot of us struggle with a weak back. A strong back isn’t just about bulging muscles or repping 100 pull-ups, as it also brings about many benefits. They include improved posture, reduced back pain and mobility, improved functionality and increase in overall strength.

Training your back to get stronger can be done in numerous ways. CrossFit is one of them. Followed by numerous fitness enthusiasts worldwide, CrossFit is considered a way of life, providing immense strength gains while also toning your body and boosting your agility.

Best CrossFit Moves for Back

TRX rows. Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov

Here are six of the best exercises you can do to strengthen your back. These exercises target various large and small muscles across the region to make them stronger and more stable. Let's get started:

#1 Superman I-Y-T

Here's how it's done:

Lay on the floor on your front. Extend your arms straight out in front of you and legs straight down behind you.

Squeeze your glutes. and hold your legs in the air. Keep them in this position with your glutes engaged.

Squeeze your upper back muscles, and raise your arms off the ground, keeping them straight with locked elbows.

Bring your arms back to the ground, and bring them apart at angle to create a 'Y' shape with your body.

Repeat the movement of squeezing your upper back muscles to bring your arms up, maintaining the Y shape.

Bring your arms back down, and bring them straight out to the sides, in line with your shoulders.

Squeeze your upper back muscles once again to bring your arms up, before returning them down and bringing them straight ahead for the first movement.

Repeat this movement in sequence for about 10 to 12 reps on each side.

#2 Pull-up

Here's how it's done:

Grab the pull-up bar with your hands wider than your shoulders, and suspend your body down straight.

Pull yourself up towards the bar, leading with your chest.

Pull yourself up until your chin goes over the bar before lowering yourself down again by straightening your arms.

Repeat this movement for about 12 to 15 reps.

#3 Ring/ TRX Row

Here's how it's done:

Grab the rings in your hands,, and step forward on your heels.

Drop your body down while straightening out your arms. Brace your core to bring your hips in line with shoulders and feet.

Pull yourself upwards to bring your chest to the rings. Pull them toward either side of your chest while pulling your elbows backward.

Lower yourself back down by straightening out your arms, maintaining the brace in your core.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#4 Barbell Row

Here's how it's done:

Hold the barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart. Hinge forward at your hips with a slight bend in your knee.

Keep your shoulders upright and back straight. Allow the barbell to be suspended directly below you.

Pull your elbows up toward the ceiling, and pull the barbell up toward your diaphragm.

Straighten your arms out, and lower the barbell to the floor.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#5 Single-Arm Dumbbell Row

Here's how it's done:

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand. Hinge forward at your hips with a slight bend in your knee.

Allow the dumbbell to suspend directly below you with your arm straight. Your left arm may be out in the air to the side or tucked behind your back.

Pull your elbow up toward the ceiling, and pull the dumbbell up toward your diaphragm.

Straighten your arms out, and lower the dumbbell to the floor.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#6 Renegade Row

Here's how it's done:

Hold a dumbbell in either hand. Get into a high plank position on the floor with your weight balanced on the dumbbells.

Pull your right elbow back, shifting your weight onto the left arm, and pull the dumbbell up toward your diaphragm.

Return the dumbbell to the floor before repeating on the other arm.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on each arm.

Takeaway

Add the aforememtioned exercises to your routine three to four times a week for the best results.

In no time, you’ll have a stronger and more functional back to notice the difference in your movement and quality of life. Make sure to be careful with your movements to avoid injury. Practice consistently, and stay safe.

Edited by Bhargav