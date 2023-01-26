6 Best Dry Scalp Treatments You Need To Try Right Now

Want to know the best dry scalp treatments? A dry scalp can be a frustrating and uncomfortable condition to deal with.

If you're struggling with dryness, flaking, or itching, you may be looking for ways to soothe your scalp and restore hydration. The good news is that there are plenty of effective treatments available, both over-the-counter and DIY.

Best dry scalp treatments

Here're six such options:

#1 Apple Cider Vinegar

Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water and apply to your scalp. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before washing your hair. The acidity of the vinegar helps balance the pH of the scalp, which can help reduce dryness and flaking.

#2 Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer (Photo via Pexles/Oleksandr Pidvalnyi)

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can help hydrate and nourish the scalp. Massage a small amount of coconut oil into your scalp before shampooing, and leave it on for at least 15 minutes. It's one of the best dry scalp treatments.

#3 Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a natural anti-inflammatory that can help soothe dry, irritated scalps. Mix a small amount of aloe vera gel with water, and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before washing your hair.

#4 Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has natural antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce dryness, flaking, and itching. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo, or mix it with a carrier oil and apply it to your scalp.

#5 Honey

Honey is a natural humectant that can help lock in moisture and keep the scalp hydrated. Mix a small amount of honey with water, and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before washing your hair.

#6 Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil (Photo via Pexels/Mareefe)

Jojoba oil is a light and one of the best dry scalp treatments non-greasy oil that can help hydrate the scalp without leaving it feeling oily. Massage a small amount of jojoba oil into your scalp before shampooing and leave it on for at least 15 minutes.

A dry scalp can be a frustrating and uncomfortable problem, but it's definitely treatable.

Using one or a combination of the aforementioned dry scalp treatments, you can soothe your scalp, reduce itching and flaking, and improve the overall health of your hair. Remember to be patient, as it may take some time to see the results.

Moreover, it's crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle and diet to support your hair and scalp. Consult with your dermatologist if you have any concerns or if the dryness persists.

