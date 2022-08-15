6 Best Dumbbell Exercises for Fat Loss

Losing fat is difficult. That's why so many people turn to quick fixes, fad diets, and inefficient forms of exercise, which never work in the long term.

If you want to lose fat, you need to make changes in your diet and exercise routine that are sustainable. So, how do you find effective exercises that can help burn fat without putting stress on your joints or causing muscle imbalance? We've got some answers for you.

Dumbbell Exercises for Fat Loss

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Dumbbell Bulgarian Split Squat

The dumbbell Bulgarian split squat is a great way to burn fat and build muscle. This exercise works the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and abs. It’s also easy to perform at home or in the gym, as it can be done with minimal equipment. Just grab two medium-weight dumbbells, and start squatting.

Here’s how you do it:

Take hold of one weight with each hand at shoulder height. Stand in front of a bench or chair that can support your backside, if needed.

Shift forward onto your right leg till it's bent 90 degrees at the knee while keeping your left leg straight behind you on top of its foot (as shown in the video).

Make sure your weight is evenly distributed between both feet so that they don’t slide out from under you during the exercise.

#2 Dumbbell Single Leg Step-Up

The dumbbell single leg step-up is a great exercise for the glutes and quads. It's also a challenging movement that can be modified to suit your fitness and strength.

In a standing position, hold one dumbbell in each hand at your sides.

Step onto an elevated platform with one foot, lowering yourself till your front knee bends to 90 degrees or less.

Pause before stepping back down with the same leg, and repeat on the other side.

Perform three sets of 12 reps per leg before resting 60 seconds between sets and 90 seconds between exercises (or as much time it takes you to put away all those plates).

#3 Dumbbell Plank Row

The dumbbell plank row is one of the best exercises to add to your routine if you want to build a strong and sculpted upper body.

This exercise works your back, shoulders, and arms simultaneously. By incorporating this exercise into your regular workout routine, you'll see gains in strength and muscle size quickly.

Here’s how to do it:

Get in the push-up position with knees bent and feet flat on the floor about hip-width apart.

Place one hand directly under each shoulder, with palms facing down towards the floor.

Make sure that when performing this exercise it's done through slow and controlled motions so that you don't strain yourself unnecessarily during movements like pull-ups or chin-ups.

When in a plank position, grab a dumbbell from under you, and row it up till it's in line with your back. Repeat with your other arm.

Try doing as many reps you can while remaining suspended in the plank position.

#4 Dumbbell Goblet Squat

Here's how it's done:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your chest.

Keeping your back straight, lower yourself into a squat as far as possible without letting your knees go past the toes.

Keep the weight on your heels, and keep your chest up throughout the movement.

From this position, push through your heels to stand up again till you're upright with hips fully extended but not locked.

#5 Overhead Dumbbell Lunge

Here's how it's done:

Stand upright with your feet wider than hip-width apart, holding a pair of dumbbells at arm’s length above your shoulders, with palms facing in.

Step forward into a lunge without letting the weights touch the floor.

Keep your torso upright as you lower yourself down till both thighs are parallel to the ground, and knee caps are lined up directly over your toes.

Raise yourself back up to the starting position by pressing through the heel of the lead foot while swinging the other leg backward so that you end up back in the starting position with bent knees at a 90-degree angle (or as close as possible).

Repeat on the opposite side for one full round of eight repetitions per side before switching to the other leg.

#6 Single-Arm Bench Press with Dumbbell

This is a great exercise for building upper body strength as well as fat loss. It's also perfect for people who have access to only one dumbbell.

The unilateral nature of this exercise allows you to focus on each side of your chest alone, without using your stronger side to compensate for the weaker side. This exercise also burns a great deal of fat.

Takeaway

We recommend working up to three sets of each exercise for each muscle group you want to focus on.

Also, remember that it's important to stay hydrated, and feed your body with high-quality food.

