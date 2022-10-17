6 Best Dumbbell Exercises for Wider Biceps

In dumbbell exercises for wider biceps, the peak isn’t what solely matters. When you’re trying to have big arms, the peak, width and mass are all important.

Considering the same, you must know dumbbell exercises for wider biceps that can help you develop your arms better and improve the appearance of your physique.

Best Dumbbell Exercises for Wider Biceps

The following dumbbell exercises for wide biceps you should incorporate into your workout routine as much as possible.

Moreover, brachialis are responsible for bicep width but is often neglected. The following six exercises will allow you to focus on that part of the muscle group and improve your bicep appearance:

1) Table Top Single Arm Curl

Table top single arm curls are a forgotten exercise. There are preacher curls, which is similar, but the overall position is different.

To do table top curls, sit beside a bench, and bring your shoulders to the bench level. Extend your arm on a bench, where your underarm is locked with the edge of the bench.

Hold a dumbbell in your palm, and proceed to do dumbbell curls. You shouldn’t lift your upper arm off the bench; only your forearm should do the moving. Additionally, do not allow your elbows to leave the bench either.

2) Smith Drag Curl

You will need access to a Smith Machine for this exercise.

To do that, set the barbell at a level where you can hold it, and unrack it when your arms extend. Once you’ve unracked it, pull it upwards by dragging your palms upwards while keeping them aligned with your torso.

At the top of the motion, the elbows should go backwards, and upper arm should be almost parallel to the floor. You don’t need to use a lot of weight for this exercise, but you should try to push yourself till failure or two reps before failure.

3) Dumbbell Drag Curl

Dumbbell drag curls are similar to Smith machine drag curls, but they use dumbbells.

However, it’s better to understand the form using a Smith machine first before moving to dumbbell drag curls. If you don’t have access to a Smith machine, use a lighter pair of dumbbells to understand the form before moving to higher weights.

4) Concentration Curl

Concentration curls is a dumbbell exercise for wider biceps, which is used for other parts of the bicep as well.

These curls are a good exercise to focus on mass and adding intensity at the same time. If you can, you should try to push past or at least till failure when you’re doing concentration curls.

You can find a guide for curls here.

5) Barbell Seated Curl

Barbell curls are another dumbbell exercise for wider biceps and used for overall bicep development.

To do this exercise, set the barbell with weights (preferably lower weights), and sit on a bench. Place the barbell on your thighs, and once you have a straight back, begin with bicep curls.

When you’re doing the curls, squeeze the biceps at the top of the motion, and hold it for a second or two before relaxing the muscles and lowering them.

6) Dumbbell Cross Body Curl

Dumbbell cross body curls are similar to hammer curls, but these dumbbell exercise requires you to move across the body. So, your right hand will move towards your left shoulder and vice versa.

You can find a guide for cross-body curls here.

Bottom Line

Dumbbell exercises for wider biceps should be done regularly, just the way you focus on exercises for the bicep short and long head.

Additionally, it’s important to understand that you cannot separate the long head from the short head or isolate the bicep muscles. However, different exercises allow you to focus more on specific parts.

