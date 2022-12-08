6 Best Dumbbell Leg Exercises That Build Lower Body Muscle

Dumbbell leg exercises are a great way to build muscle in the lower body, especially if you're new to lifting weights or just want a change of pace from the traditional barbell or kettlebell lifts.

Dumbbells offer a wide range of benefits for the body as well: You can use them for both upper and lower body exercises, increasing overall strength and flexibility. Moreover, they're inexpensive, portable, and easy to store at home (or anywhere else).

Best Dumbbell Leg Exercises for Lower Body

Here are six dumbbell leg exercises to help improve your lower body:

#1 Dumbbell Squat

They're a great leg exercise that works the glutes and hamstrings while also working the core.

It's done as follows:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a pair of dumbbells.

While keeping your knees in line with your feet, lower yourself till they're bent at 90 degrees (or as close to it as you can get).

Pause briefly at the bottom, and push through your heels to return to the starting position. Repeat 10-12 times for three sets for each leg or two sets for each leg if you're advanced.

Strength Coach @StrengthCoachLV Dumbbell goblet squats are a great variation that allows for a deeper ROM and a new challenge. Dumbbell goblet squats are a great variation that allows for a deeper ROM and a new challenge. https://t.co/rOvxUXjitH

#2 Dumbbell Deadlift

This is a compound dumbbell leg exercise that targets the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. It’s a great way to build strength and muscle in the lower body while also developing shoulder stability.

Do it as follows:

Start with the dumbbells by your sides.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and dumbbells resting on the floor in front of you.

Keeping an arched back, hinge your hips, and lower your torso till the weights are close to parallel with the floor.

Don’t round your back. It should remain in an arched position throughout the exercise.

Lift up till you return to the starting position, and repeat for the desired number of reps (usually 6-8).

Alex Feinberg, Calorie Ignorer @alexfeinberg1 I’m only hitting B+ level workouts and below the rest of the year



Because that’s what my body is telling me to do



Dumbbell deadlifts with 170 lb dumbbells today



No straps, 8 reps first 2 sets, grip failed after 5 reps on my 3rd 🤷🏻‍♂️ I’m only hitting B+ level workouts and below the rest of the yearBecause that’s what my body is telling me to doDumbbell deadlifts with 170 lb dumbbells todayNo straps, 8 reps first 2 sets, grip failed after 5 reps on my 3rd 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/S6DxEfcNmp

#3 Dumbbell Lunge

Lunges are a great dumbbell leg exercise for building leg muscle. This exercise targets the quadriceps muscles and glutes.

It also works out smaller muscles like those found in the hamstrings (back of thighs), calves, shins, and ankles, making it an excellent full body strength builder. It's best performed first thing in the morning or after work when you're already warmed up from being awake for a few hours already.

Otherwise, it could result in injury due to an increased risk of muscle strain due to cold muscles working harder than usual. To do dumbbell lunges, you need to hold two dumbbells in each hand and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Proceed as follows:

Step forward with one leg while keeping the other stationary, bending down till your back knee is almost touching the floor and standing back up again.

Repeat 15 times before switching legs and performing 15 more repetitions on that side.

#4 Dumbbell Hip Thrust

This dumbbell leg exercise is excellent in targeting the glutes and hamstrings but also working the core.

It's done as follows:

Start by placing your feet flat on the floor and knees bent at 90 degrees. Rest your back on a bench.

Lift the dumbbell off the floor, and position it on your lap. The shoulders should be back and down, and hips should remain elevated as high as possible throughout the exercise.

Thrust up from your hips till they're parallel to the floor, and lower down.

Ensure that your weight is centered over your heels to maintain proper posture throughout all the repetitions.

Do not allow yourself to lean forward or backward during the execution of the movement.

#5 Dumbbell Step-up

Step-ups are a great dumbbell leg exercise to add to your lower body routine. They target the entire lower body and can massively ramp up your heart rate.

Here's how you do them:

Find a bench or chair that's about 18 inches high. Stand on the floor with your left leg, and place your right foot on top of the bench or chair.

Hold a dumbbell in both hands, with your palms facing each other at shoulder level in front of you.

The weight should be hanging straight down from your arms. Do not hold it out to the sides or behind you.

Lift your right foot off the floor and onto the platform by extending at both hips and knees till they're straight but not locked (the knee should be bent no more than 90 degrees).

Lower yourself back down till both hips and knees are almost fully extended again while maintaining control over both movements.

Don’t just drop down. If needed, use a spotter to assist with this step if it gets too difficult for you to lower yourself without losing control over either movement (the spotter can help guide your stepping foot back onto the bench).

#6 Dumbbell Calf Raise

This is a classic dumbbell leg exercise for the lower body. It can add an immense afterburn to your leg workouts.

Follow these steps to do the exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, with your toes pointing slightly outward and knees soft but not bent.

Lift up onto your toes, and lower down slowly. You should feel a burn in your calves.

Do three sets of 10–15 repetitions, resting 60 seconds between sets.

Begin with a light weight (5–10 pounds), and increase it over time as you become stronger.

Takeaway

These were some of the best dumbbell leg exercises to build lower body muscle. They can be done anywhere, at home or in the gym, and they’re simple enough for beginners while still being challenging enough for advanced lifters too.

