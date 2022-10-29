If you want to lose abdominal fat and are just starting out, exercise can help you reach your goal. However, keep in mind that it's not easy to get rid of that stubborn belly fat. It takes time, and you have to be steady, patient, and work hard to lose them.

Fat around your middle can make it hard for you to fit into your clothes and can make you feel bad about yourself. But it's not just about how you look. Having too much abdominal fat can cause a number of health problems like high cholesterol, heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, breathing problems, obesity, etc. Considering the risks, it's important to keep your abdominal fat under control.

Performing the following exercises regularly can help you keep your belly fat under control, but you will achieve quicker results when you pair these with a nutritious, high protein, and calorie-deficit diet.

Best Exercises to Reduce Abdominal Fat

There are many exercises for beginners that can help lose abdominal fat and keep your body strong and fit. Six of them are listed below:

1) Planks

One of the best exercises to get rid of belly fat is the plank. It works your upper and lower abs, your biceps, your glutes, and your shoulders.

Instructions:

Start by getting on your knees and putting out first your left leg, then your right leg, just behind you.

Put your elbows down on the ground.

Make sure that your hips, back, and neck all line up.

Try to stay in this position for 20 seconds by using your core muscles.

2) Bicycle Crunches

By doing bicycle crunches, you can strengthen the muscles in your stomach. This exercise also works your quads, hamstrings, obliques, and lower and upper abs.

Instructions:

Lay on the floor with your hands behind your head and fingers locked together.

Raise your left leg so that your thighs are parallel to the floor, and your calf muscles are perpendicular to the floor.

Lift your shoulders and turn your body so that your right elbow touches your left knee at the same time.

Stand up straight and keep your left leg off the floor.

Bend your right knee and turn your body so that your left elbow touches your right knee at the same time. Repeat.

3) Flutter Kicks

Flutter kicks are an easy exercise that works your upper and lower abs, hamstrings, glutes, and quads, as well as your stomach.

Instructions:

Lie down with your hands and legs under your hips.

Raise your right leg a few inches off the ground, and lift your left leg just a little bit over your hip.

Make sure your back is on the ground and stable.

Keep the position and change legs.

Keep doing the exercise and try to speed up your flutter kicks.

To make the exercise more challenging, you can also lift your neck and head off the floor.

4) Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are one of the best exercises for your whole body because they work almost all of your major muscles, like your hamstrings, glutes, quads, and core.

Instructions:

Get on your hands and knees.

Keep your elbows below your shoulders and your back, hips, and neck in line with each other.

Raise your right foot, slightly bend your knee, and pull your right leg close to your chest.

Put your right foot back where it was at the start.

Raise your left foot, bend your knee, and bring it toward your chest.

Keep moving and move faster, like you are running.

5) Russian Twist

The Russian Twist is an exercise for beginners that focuses on the glutes, upper and lower abs, and the obliques. It also helps a lot to get rid of and control belly fat.

Instructions:

Sit on the floor and lift your legs while keeping your knees slightly bent.

Lean back a little and hold your palms to keep yourself balanced.

Start to twist your upper body to the right and to the left.

Move faster, and keep going for a few seconds.

6) Burpees

Burpee is a whole-body exercise that works with all of your important upper and lower body muscles.

Instructions:

Stand tall and keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

Put your hands on the ground and bend your knees.

Jump hard and push your legs back to get into a full plank position.

Hop back to the starting point and jump vertically while extending your hands over your head.

Land on the floor and get back to the starting position. Repeat.

Takeaway

All of the above exercises are easy to do and can help you get rid of abdominal fat, although when you do these workouts, be careful not to push your muscles too hard.

Pay more attention to your form and posture. Also, get a full-body checkup before you start these exercises, and talk to a doctor if you have any ongoing health concerns.

