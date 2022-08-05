6 Best Exercises to Build Muscles for Rafting

There are a variety of ways to build muscles for rafting. It takes time to perfect your paddling technique, and that's only possible if you have the right rowing muscles.

A proper paddle stroke involves the entire body. You can considerably enhance your rafting muscles by engaging in various strength and endurance exercises.

A well-designed strength training programme for rafting can enable you to paddle faster and farther, prevent injuries, get more out of yourself or simply enjoy the adventure more. That's because you won't be as exhausted from the demands of paddling.

Exercises to Build Muscles for Rafting

Most people believe arm strength is the key to paddling. However, your core is where your true rafting strength comes from.

Typically, you're seated at an angle while paddling. When paddling in this position, you frequently lean to one side of your body. You can dramatically enhance your paddling strokes by having a strong core and lower back.

Here’s a look at six exercises to build your muscles for rafting:

1) Plank

Both the chest and the core are worked during this workout. Planks are the best way to build muscles for rafting.

Here’s how to do it:

With your forearms level on the ground and feet hip-width apart, lie on your stomach, with your elbows just beneath your shoulders.

Tuck your toes under, and raise yourself off the ground by keeping your body in a straight line from head to toe.

Keep your hips level by contracting your quads and glutes while tightening your abs, as if you were trying to lift your belly button towardsthe ceiling.

2) Woodchopper

The name of the exercise suggests wood chopping action. It's regarded as a functional core strength workout that helps build muscles for rafting.

Here’s how to do it:

Place the link handle over one arm and at head height while standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Stand sideways to enable the expansion to pass through your body.

Maintaining a straight back, pivot to your middle, and pull the handle from end to end across your torso till it reaches the other leg.

Your hips and knees might flex a little when you bend and pull, and you might even lift your feet. However, it's important to maintain straight arms throughout the workout.

Rehash after letting the link protection return to its original location.

Continue for 12–15 repetitions.

3) Dumbbell Squat

Your legs, hips, arms and shoulders all become stronger as a result of this full body exercise. This exercise helps build your muscles for rafting.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet should be hip-width apart while you stand holding a dumbbell in each hand. Holding the dumbbells by your ears at shoulder height requires bending your elbows.

Your thighs should be almost parallel to the ground when you squat down. Strive to keep your knees and toes in a straight line. If you cannot squat that low without sacrificing proper form, stick to whatever seems comfortable.

Push your body back and up into a standing position, and keep performing the motion. By raising the dumbbells over your head, you can lift your biceps to your ears.

Repeat the process by going back to the starting point.

4) Skullcrusher

The skullcrusher may not seem very enticing, but it's great to build muscles for rafting.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay down on a stability ball or bench.

Hold the weights straight in front of you.

Bend your elbows as you lower the weights to the ground.

Return to your starting position.

5) Band Seated Row

Lats and biceps are the focus of the band seated row. It's a great workout that helps build muscles for rafting.

Here’s how to do it:

With your legs outstretched, take a seat on the floor. Wrap the resistance band around the bottoms of each foot, and hold one end in each hand.

Squeeze your shoulder blades while bringing the band closer to your waist.

Resuming where you left off, slowly let go of the tension to start over.

6) Reverse Biceps Curl

The forearm and wrist strength can be improved using the reverse curl exercise. Strong forearms and a strong grip are beneficial for portaging boats and holding your rafting paddle over extended distances. That eventually helps build muscles for rafting.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold two dumbbells on your thighs with an overhand grip as you stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

The weights should be at shoulder height as you lift your forearms while maintaining your upper forearms near your body and palms facing forward.

Bring back the dumbbells gradually.

Takeaway

Paddling a raft is the greatest way to improve at it. However, including strength training in your paddle training programme can help you build the muscles for rafting and develop the power and strength necessary for the activity.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried rafting? Yess!! No 0 votes so far