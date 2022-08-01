6 Best Exercises to Get Better at Boxing

Boxing has been a widely practiced sport all around the world for decades. It's a form of combat sports that involves a lot of striking with fists, elbows, knees and even kicking. Boxing has been incorporated into several forms of martial arts.

Boxing has been picked up as a form of self-defence and as a recreational sport over the years. Although it’s fun to do, and progress can be quick with practice, it’s important to condition yourself to be able to perform at your best.

It’s always ideal to strengthen your muscles and improve your muscular endurance for a sport like boxing.

Best Exercises to Get Better at Boxing

Exercises to condition yourself for boxing involve training a lot of muscles all over your body. Your core needs to be strong to keep your body stable, your legs to stand strong and kick, and your arms to.. well, throw a punch.

On that note, here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Burpee

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight with your feet together.

Drop your hands to the floor outside your feet. Jump back with your feet into a high plank position.

Drop your body down to the floor, and push yourself back up into a high plank.

Jump forward to get your legs between your feet again.

Jump up high into the air, and land softly into the starting position before starting the next rep.

Perform 15 to 20 reps.

#2 Push-up

Here's how it's done:

Get onto the floor in a high plank position, with your hips in line with your feet and shoulders.

Push your elbows back, and lower yourself to the floor till your arms are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Push yourself back up into a high plank position.

Perform 15 to 20 reps.

#3 Mountain Climber

Here's how it's done:

Get onto the floor in a high plank position, with your hips in line with your feet and shoulders.

Drive your right knee forward, crunching it into your chest.

As you straighten your right leg back, drive your left knee forward, and crunch it into your chest.

Perform 15 to 20 reps on each leg.

#4 Squat

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight with your feet directly below your hips and toes pointing forward.

Push your hips back; drive your knees forward, and lower yourself till your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Push yourself back up into a standing position by straightening your legs out.

Perform 15 to 20 reps.

#5 Reverse Lunge

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight with your feet together.

Take a big step back with your right leg, and stay on your toes.

Drop yourself down into a lunge position by driving your right knee to the ground.

Push yourself back up by straightening out your left leg.

Perform 15 to 20 reps on each leg.

#6 Sit-up

Here's how it's done:

Lay onto the floor on your back. Bend your knees, and point them to the ceiling.

Place your fingers behind your head, pointing your elbows out.

Crunch your abs by lifting your head and shoulders off the ground.

Lay back down onto the floor before going for the next rep.

Perform 15 to 20 reps.

Takeaway

Optimise your boxing performance with the aforementioned exercises. Add them to your routine three to four times a week to get the best results. Remember to eat and rest well, and drink a lot of water.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you into boxing? Not really. Love it! 0 votes so far