6 Best Exercises to Get Big Arms in 4 Weeks

Muscular and big arms can give you a sense of both strength and athleticism. Do you want to get big arms quickly? If so, it's important to combine both triceps and biceps exercises into your workout routine.

Big arms have many practical benefits, including lifting heavy boxes, performing advanced compound exercises for muscle gains, and better functional fitness. Big arms with muscle mass can reduce chances of injury, improve muscular endurance, and boost metabolism.

Exercises to Get Big Arms in 4 Weeks

Here are six fabulous and best exercises to get big arms in four weeks:

1) Barbell Curl

Barbell curls can help you get big arms by building muscle gains and toning the arms. They can also help develop strength in the upper body.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in an upright standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance while clutching the barbell in both hands and palms facing outward.

Slowly bring the barbell upwards to your chest with the curling movement. Make sure to raise the barbell while using your arm strength to keep your chest still.

Pause before lowering the weight back to its starting position. Repeat.

2) Chin-up

Chin-ups target the biceps and enable you to get big arms and develop strength in the upper body. This exercise also engages the core muscles.

How to do the exercise?

Start by standing underneath a chin-up bar and clutching it with both palms angled across the body.

While keeping the body steady, drive it straight upwards with your elbows bent till your chin is above the pull-up bar.

Hold for a moment before lowering your body back to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Underhand Seated Row

It can enhance your pulling movements and help build a strong core besides helping you get big arms.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a seated position in front of the machine with your knees slightly bent, and clutch the handle bar on both palms in an underhand grip.

With your back upright, slightly lean your upper torso to the back. Bring the handle bar to your navel using your back muscles.

Bring the handle bar back to its starting position, and repeat.

4) Tate Press

It can enable you to get big arms by targeting the muscles through unique angles, with greater focus on the triceps.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a lying down position on the bench while clutching dumbbells in both palms and positioning them directly over your shoulders.

Bring the weights to your chest by slowly curling your elbows, with the dumbbell angled to the ceiling and palms outward.

Return them back to the center, and repeat.

5) Cable Curl

It can help you get big arms by targeting the biceps, thanks to its pulling and lifting movements.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in the standing position in front of a pulley machine, with your back facing it.

Clutch the cable handle with your left hand, with the elbow tucked into your body and palms facing front.

Position the other foot a little to the front for a better balance.

Bring your palm closer to your shoulder by slowly curling your arm. Hold for a moment, and exert your bicep.

With control, slowly lower your arm back to the starting position. Repeat, and swap sides.

6) Triceps Kickback

It's one of the best exercises that can help you get big arms through balanced muscular development.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in an upright standing position with a dumbbell in both hands and palms angled inwards.

Slightly bend your knees while hinging forward from your waist, with your core engaged and back straight.

Keep your hands tucked in towards your body before bringing the dumbbells to the sides of the chest by bending the elbows.

Keeping your upper arms unmoved, slowly extend your forearms. Hold before bringing your dumbbells back to the starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are amongst the best and most effective ones to get big arms in four weeks.

These exercises can help you to both enhance your physical looks and get functional benefits. Muscles and big arms provide greater definition to the upper body.

The functional and practical benefits of big arms include greater strength, lesser chances of getting injured, ability to carry heavy loads, and improved muscular endurance, among others

