6 Best Exercises to Get Faster at Running 100-meter sprint

If you’re a running enthusiast, you’re familiar with the demand the sport has on your muscles and stamina.

Sure, it’s a great feeling to run, especially when you’re a track athlete running 100-metre sprints. Hoewver, to efficiently perform and endure this form of exercise requires some work. Strength training is not a bad idea if you’re running frequently.

As running is a workout in itself, it’s important to find a schedule that allows you to also strength train at least three to four times a week to help improve your running. We have just the exercises to help you with that.

Exercises to Improve Your Running

Some of the following exercises are meant to strengthen your upper body so that it moves well and stays stable while running. Legs are obviously not to be neglected either if you want to be able to put out more force by strengthening your lower body.

On that note, here's a look at six exercises to improve your running:

#1 Plank Hold

Here's how it's done:

Get onto the floor on your hands and knees.

Drop down to your elbows, and extend your legs out behind you, spacing your feet hip-distance apart.

Brace your core muscles and your glutes, and align your hips with your knees and shoulders.

Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. Perform three to four reps.

#2 Russian Twist

Here's how it's done:

Sit down on the floor, and bring your knees up in front of you, keeping your heels down on the ground.

Lean back slightly while keeping your shoulders upright, and clasp your hands in front of your chest.

Twist to the right, turning your shoulders as well.

Twist to the left. Repeat the same movement, alternating sides, for 15 to 20 reps on each side.

#3 Squat

Here's how they're done:

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. You may clasp your hands in front of your chest.

Drive your knees forward; push your hips back, and sit in a squat position with your thighs parallel to the floor.

Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Perform 15 to 20 reps.

#4 Walking Lunge

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet together. You may clasp your hands in front of your chest.

Take a step forward with your right leg, and drive your right knee forward, dropping the left knee toward the ground.

Push yourself back up with your right leg, straightening it out.

Shift your weight forward on the right leg, and bring the left leg forward, repeating the movement on that leg.

Repeat that movement, alternating sides, for 15 to 20 reps on each side.

#5 Drinking Bird

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet together. You may keep your arms straight down at your sides.

Lift your right foot up, and hold it up behind you with a bent knee.

Hinge forward at your hip, and straighten your right leg out behind you, leaning foward till your torso is parallel to the floor.

Straighten yourself up to return to the starting position.

Perform 15 to 20 reps on each side.

#6 Push Press

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

Load the dumbbells on your shoulders, and hold your elbows out in front of you.

Dip slightly at your hips and knees, and thrust your hips forward by straightening your knees. Use the resulting momentum to push the dumbbells up over your head.

Bring the dumbbells back down to your shoulders.

Perform 15 to 20 reps.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned exercises to your routine. Perform them three to four days a week, and watch how they enhance your running. You’ll find your speed, stamina and alertness improving.

Moreover, your body will be less sore and prone to injury. Don’t forget to warm up efficiently, and stretch before and after your workout to get reap the most benefits.

