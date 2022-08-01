6 Best Exercises to Improve Your Racquetball Game

Racquetball is a sport that requires speed, strength and endurance. There are many exercises you can do to improve your game.

The following exercises can help you build the upper body strength and endurance required for success in racquetball. So, let's get started:

Best Exercises to Get Better at Racquetball

Here's a look at five such exercises to get better at racquetball:

#1 Front Plank

The front plank is a great exercise to improve your racquetball game. To perform a front plank, you need an exercise mat or floor with some padding on it.

The benefits of doing front planks include improving core strength and stability, as well as working more muscles than standard crunches do. The front plank also helps develop endurance in your shoulders and upper back.

To get started with this exercise, lie down on your stomach with your hands under your chest or close to it (as shown). Lift yourself up so that only the toes and forearms are touching the ground while keeping the rest of your body in line with them (like an inverted V).

You should also look at the floor, if possible, to align all the bones in your spine vertically to not put much stress on any particular area when performing this exercise.

#2 Superman Toe Touch

Start in a push-up position, and lower your chest to the floor. With your hands on the ground, and raise your arms and legs off of the floor.

Hold this position for 30 seconds, and repeat three times.

#3 Side Plank

Here's how it's done:

Lie on your side with your legs straight and the top leg slightly bent. Your body should form a diagonal line from head to foot, with both arms stretched out in front of you at shoulder height.

Hold this position for 30 seconds to a minute,and repeat three to five times per side (you may start by holding for 20 seconds, and work up to a full minute).

To modify the exercise, simply lower yourself onto one elbow instead of two, or remove the raised leg altogether (that reduces strain on the lower back).

You can also do this exercise while lying face down instead of on your side, if that's more comfortable for you. Just make sure not to put any weight on your neck.

If any pain persists after modifying this exercise, stop immediately, and consult a doctor before continuing with any workout routine, as it could be an indication of injury.

#4 Deadlift

This exercise helps you build strength in your back and legs. It also increases the power generated by your muscles, which can help you with serving, volleying and returning.

You may notice an increase in ball speed as well as a decrease in the frequency of double-hit balls. Deadlifts are also key for improving your backhand, forehand and serve return.

This movement targets all the major muscle groups in the body: gluteus maximus (butt), quadriceps (thighs), hamstrings (back of the lower leg), and trapezius muscles (upper back).

#5 Glute Bridge

The glute bridge is an excellent exercise for developing the lower body muscles that are used to generate power in racquetball. It's also a great way to work on your core strength and balance.

To perform this move, lie down on your back, with your knees bent at 90 degrees and feet flat on the floor about hip-width apart. Slowly lift your hips off the ground till you form a straight line from your knees to the shoulders (i.e., no sagging in any part of the body).

Once you're there, pause for a second before lowering yourself back down under control. Complete three sets of ten reps at first, working up over time till you're performing three sets of 15 reps each time you train (or whatever works best for you).

#6 Wall Sit

In a wall-sit, you extend your legs straight out in front of you while leaning against a wall. You then lift them up and down as if they were going through the motion of squatting.

Workout time: 15 to 20 seconds per set, with 30-second breaks between each repetition

Benefits: Improves strength in the quadriceps, hamstrings and gluteal muscles (the muscles responsible for extending your knees), which are used during racquetball games when lunging forward or back to hit shots.

It also strengthens core muscles while improving coordination between upper and lower body movements. To build endurance, perform sets of eight consecutive repetitions without resting between sets or take a one-minute break before repeating the exercise again with an additional set.

To make this exercise even more challenging, try holding on to dumbbells as you perform each rep or using a medicine ball instead of just pressing against the wall for additional resistance.

Takeaway

It’s important to remember that improving your game isn’t just about hitting the ball harder or faster. You have to have power and endurance, which requires strength training as well.

The aforementioned six exercises can help you improve your overall fitness and strength so that the next time you head out on the court, you can play at your best level.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy racquetball? Yes No 0 votes so far