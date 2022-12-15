How to Strengthen the Core: 5 Exercises You Must Do

Looking for ways to strengthen the core muscles? The best way to improve core strength is to add some specific core strengthening exercises to your workout routine.

The key to achieving massive core strength is to focus on exercises that target all the core muscles, i.e., the abdominals, lower back, pelvic floor, glutes, and hips. Developing a strong core offers several benefits. From enhancing athletic performance and injury prevention to helping you lift heavier, improving daily movements, and helping to reduce lower back pain, there are many incredible reasons to strengthen the core.

To help you get started, we’ve outlined a few of the most effective exercises that you must do to strengthen the core muscles.

Exercises to strengthen the core muscles

Boost your overall core strength with these top five exercises to strengthen the core:

1) Plank

The plank is one of the best exercises to strengthen the core. This exercise is a great conditioning workout that only targets the core muscles but also trains the hamstrings and glutes and even promotes proper posture. It's a beginner-level core strengthening exercise that’s sure to fire up your abs.

To do the exercise:

Place your forearms on the floor with your elbows under your shoulders and hands facing the front.

Extend your legs behind you, and keep your toes on the ground. Ensure that your body forms a straight line from heels to shoulders.

Engage your core muscles, quads, and glutes, and keep your hips stable. Hold the plank position for as long as you can.

If you want to challenge your muscles more, consider adding dumbbells to the move or performing some advanced variations of the plank, such as plank tap, plank under reach, plank pull-throughs, etc.

2) Deadbug

The deadbug is another very result-worthy exercise to strengthen the core muscles. It's a great core stabilizing exercise that also targets the back muscles and also helps ease and prevent back pain.

To do the exercise:

Lie down with your face up and arms extended towards the ceiling. Bent your knees at a 90-degree angle.

Extend your right leg while bringing your left arm straight over your head. Ensure that both your extended leg and arm are a few inches off the floor.

Lower your leg and arm back to starting position, and repeat the exercise with your opposite arm and leg.

3) Turkish get-up

The Turkish get-up is a full body exercise to increase core strength. Although it's a challenging exercise, when done correctly, it can help improve spine stabilization and hip mobility. Moreover, it's also great for enhancing strength in the abs and shoulders.

To do the exercise:

Lie straight on your back with your legs extended out and arms alongside the body at a 45-degree angle.

Bend your left leg, and position your left foot on the floor a few inches away from the hips. Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell in your left hand, and extend it up towards the ceiling. Ensure that the knuckles are pointing up towards the ceiling.

Keep your gaze on the dumbbell, and push through your left heel and right elbow to explode yourself up.

Push your right palm into the floor, and bring your body into a seated position. Move your right leg underneath you, and ensure that the right knee and right ankle are in line with your right hand.

Get into a kneeling position with your right knee and left foot on the floor.

Reverse the movement, and repeat the exercise.

4) Mountain climber

The mountain climber is also one of the best workouts to strengthen the core. This exercise is a combination of knee movements with a plank that helps improve balance too.

To do this exercise:

Start in a plank position. Place your hands below your shoulders, and engage your abs.

Lift your right knee, and bring it towards your chest while keeping your hips down and back straight.

Return your leg to its starting position, and simultaneously bring your left knee towards your chest.

Continue alternating legs, and repeat the exercise.

5) Bicycle crunch

The bicycle crunch is another very effective exercise to strengthen the core. It's a beginner-level core strengthening exercise that also targets the hips, rectus abdominis, and obliques.

To do the exercise:

Start on your back. Keep your legs extended straight and hands behind your head. Do not move your neck during the exercise.

Move your left knee towards your chest while keeping the right leg straight and lifted off the floor.

Simultaneously lift your right shoulder, and bring your right elbow towards your left knee.

Move your shoulder back to the starting position. Extend your left leg, and bend your right knee while bringing it towards your chest.

Continue alternating legs, and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

So, these are some of the best exercises to strengthen the core muscles. While doing these exercises, make sure the abs are engaged at all times and your head and neck are stable to prevent unnecessary strain.

Practice these exercises at least thrice a week to see great improvements in core strength and overall posture.

Poll : 0 votes