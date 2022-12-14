Looking for some of the best back exercises to do at home? In this article, we’ve outlined a few of the most effective back workouts that beginners can easily include in their home workout routine.

Back-strengthening exercises are essential for several reasons. They help maintain overall functional movements, improve core strength, promote posture, boost bone density, and enhance range of motion, all while preventing upper body injuries and easing all kinds of back pain and discomfort.

The following exercises don’t require any tools and can be done in as little as 15 minutes. They’ll help strengthen your entire back and prevent lower back problems and hunched shoulders.

6 Best Back Exercises for Beginners

Try the following back exercises in your next home workout routine to stretch and strengthen your back muscles:

1. Superman

Superman is one of the best back exercises that beginners can easily practice at home. This exercise requires no fancy tools and is considered a great back strengthener. Superman primarily targets the upper back, erector spinae, shoulders, hamstrings, glutes, and arms.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on a flat surface on your belly and keep a neutral gaze. Extend your legs behind you and ensure that your ankles are touching one another. Stretch your arms above your shoulders, with your palms flat on the floor.

Engage your glutes, shoulders, and back, and slowly pull yourself off the floor. Keep your feet and hands elevated to the same height, and hold the position for a few seconds. Engage your core throughout the exercise.

2. Low Plank

Low plank is also considered one of the best back exercises that is beginner-friendly and can be easily added to a home workout routine.

To do this exercise:

Lie straight on your stomach and position your elbows under your shoulders and your forearms on the ground. Stretch your legs behind you and place the balls on your feet on the floor.

Next, lift your thighs and hips off the floor until your body is in a straight line. Engage your abs and keep your body parallel to the floor. Ensure that your back is flat and your lower back is straight, and hold the position.

3. Hollow Hold

The hollow hold is a great back workout that stabilizes the back muscles and also helps strengthen your hip flexors, glutes, and abdominal muscles.

To do this exercise:

Lie face up on the ground with your arms extended straight over your head and your legs stretched. Push your lower back to the floor and slowly lift your legs and arms to form a C-shape with your body. Ensure that your feet and shoulders are hovering a few inches above the floor. Hold the position for as long as you can while engaging your butt and abs at all times.

4. Plank With Lateral Arm Raise

A multi-functional exercise, plank with arm raise is considered one of the best back exercises that improves spinal stability, promotes shoulder strength, and also builds strength in the lower back and core muscles.

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise in a standard plank position with your wrists below your shoulders and feet wider than your hip width. Maintaining this position, lift your right arm to the height of your shoulders, then bring it back to the start. Repeat with your left arm and continue the exercise for a few reps. Remember to keep your body centered throughout the exercise.

5. Chair Pose

The chair pose is a beginner-level yoga asana and one of the best back exercises that helps develop strength and flexibility in the entire back region. The chair pose is among some of the best back stretches that also help improve oblique strength.

To do this exercise:

With your feet together and core muscles engaged, squat down partially. Keep your hands in front of your chest in a prayer pose. From there, twist your torso to the left and try to bring your right elbow to the outside of your left knee. Keep your other elbow pointing towards the ceiling. Return to the center and then repeat on the other side.

6. Glute Bridge

One of the best back exercises, the glute bridge specifically targets the lower back and helps strengthen your glutes and hamstrings as well.

To do this exercise:

Lie down on your back with your hands near your hips and legs bent at a 90-degree angle. Press through your heels to lift your hips off the floor. Bring your hips up until your shoulders, knees, and hips get into a straight line. Hold the position, then lower it down to the start.

Takeaway

Aim to perform the aforementioned best back exercises at least four days a week and complete three sets of this exercise sequence. You can perform these exercises individually or as a complete home workout exercise circuit depending on your preference. As a beginner, you must focus on your form and practice these exercises safely to avoid strains and injuries.

