6 Best Exercises for Men in Their Sixties

Once you’re in your sixties, things can start to slow down. Men are especially prone to several issues involving their health.

These issues can be physical and physiological too. Exercising in your senior years, though, can bring about a lots of benefits, including:

• Maintaining posture

• Maintaining balance

• Improving bone density

• Retaining flexibility

• Reducing pain and aches

• Regulating blood sugar level.

Considering these benefits, why wouldn’t you want to exercise in your sixties? Most of the exercises recommended are simple and can be performed with only your bodyweight. Exercising regularly can ensure improved quality of life well into your sixties and beyond.

Exercises for Men in Their Sixties

Here are six of the best exercises men can do in their sixties to maintain their health and improve their quality of life:

#1 Walking

Walking is the most basic activity you can do that brings about numerous benefits. It doesn’t really require too much energy or effort. All you need is a clean, empty street, track or walking path in a park. Put on some comfortable clothes and shoes, and get outdoors. Aiming for 8000 steps a day is a good way to start.

#2 Swimming

Swimming is another exercise that’s relatively low-intensity but is still strenuous. Public pools are always open for people who enjoy swimming as a recreational sport, so it might not be such a bad idea to find one and take up a membership.

This exercise burns calories and also strengthens and conditions the muscles, improving bone density.

#3 Cycling

Cycling is great not just as a sport on a stationary bike at a gym to burn fat but also on an actual bicycle out in public.

Not only does it burn calories, but it also makes you stronger and more agile. These are important traits to have in your sixties. Cycling is a great way to get some fresh air while working up a sweat.

#4 Pilates

Pilates has gained popularity in recent years as a recreational activity. It provides several benefits, including strengthening and conditioning muscles, burning calories, relieving stress and more.

#5 Calisthenics

Calisthenics is another activity that has grown in popularity recently. It's basically bodyweight exercises, like squats, push ups, pull-ups, dips etc.

These are easy to perform and can be done almost anywhere, even in the comfort of your own home if the nearest public park doesn’t have the set-up.

#6 Strength Training

Strength training in your sixties is never a bad idea. It helps retain muscle, improve bone mineral density, build shape and burn calories. That, in turn, can help reduce aches and pains, improve posture and more.

Takeaway

Exercising in your sixties really isn’t as bad as it seems. In fact, it isn’t bad at all. Regular exercise can also be a good way to pass your time daily. Remember to also eat healthy, and get plenty of rest.

