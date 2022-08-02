6 Best Exercises to Prepare Your Body For Skiing

Being a good skier will get you far, but to be the best, you need to do exercises. If you want to ski faster, jump higher and be better at spinning than your fellow competitors, exercises can come in handy.

A good skier always looks to improve their performance on the slopes. The following six exercises can help you do just that.

Exercises to Prep Your Body For Skiing

Here are six of the best exercises to help prepare your body for your next skiing adventure:

#1 Dumbbell Walking Lunge

Here's how it's done:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold dumbbells in each hand.

Step forward with one leg, bending both knees till your thigh is parallel to the floor.

Bring the other leg forward, returning to the starting position. Repeat for the desired number of reps, then switch sides.

Keep a straight back throughout the exercise; don't let it sag or round out toward the floor.

Don't let your knee go past your toes when you lunge forward; if that happens, consider using smaller weights or not going as low during each rep.

#2 Kettlebell Swing

Here's how it's done:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell by its handle in one hand. Your arm should be straight and perpendicular to the floor. Thrust out with your hips, and make sure not to lock out your knees.

Which Muscles Are Worked?

The kettlebell swing targets your posterior chain - the glutes, hamstrings and lower back, as well as the muscles of your core (particularly your obliques) while also improving cardiovascular endurance.

How Many Reps?

Between 10 and 15 reps is ideal if you’re looking for strength gains (or more than 15 if you’re aiming for size).

How Long Should You Rest Between Sets?

Rest at least 60 seconds between sets to let those muscles recover. If you’re just starting out or have less time during busy days, aim for 30 seconds per set instead of 60 seconds but still go light enough so that it doesn't feel like too much exertion.

#3 Swiss Ball Hip Extension with Leg Curl

Here's how it's done:

Lie down on the floor with your back to the floor and your arms at your sides, palms down. Your feet should be up, resting on the ball, and your knees bent at 90 degrees.

Slowly raise both legs to a 45-degree angle off the floor while keeping them straight (you should look like you're riding an invisible bicycle).

Press into the ball as hard as you can with your hands, and hold for 30 seconds to a minute.

Slowly lower back down so that your glutes are fully touching the ball again.

Repeat this exercise five times more (for a total of six times).

#4 Swiss Ball Rollout

One of the most fundamental exercises to develop a strong core and upper body is the Swiss ball rollout.

You can do it at home, at the gym or in the park. To perform it correctly, you'll need a Swiss ball and an exercise mat. Your form should be perfect before progressing to a higher intensity.

Here's how it's done:

Start with your hands shoulder-width apart on top of the Swiss ball with your feet hip-width apart on the floor or mat.

Maintain this position throughout each repetition by squeezing your glutes and abs as you roll forward using only your arms to push yourself up onto all fours with straight legs extended behind you.

Slowly lower yourself down into a full plank position while keeping your elbows close together so that they remain above your wrists throughout the movement.

Once the elbows extend fully from the shoulders, return to the starting position by pushing through your heels while contracting your core muscles.

#5 Stability Ball Pullover with Crunch

This exercise can strengthen your upper back, chest and core. You'll need a stability ball and a dumbbell for this exercise.

Here's how it's done:

Lie on your back with the ball supporting your back. Keep your arms extended out in front of you so that they're parallel to the floor. Grab the dumbbell, and slowly raise them overhead till they're parallel with the floor again.

Immediately bend both arms 90 degrees at the elbows, and bring them down towards each other till they touch or almost touch in front of you at chest height. Extend back to the starting position in one movement. Don't rest at any point during this repetition.

After each pullover, crunch up, and reset for the next rep of pullovers. Perform as many reps as you can.

#6 Reverse Crunch on Exercise Ball

Here's how to do a reverse crunch with an exercise ball:

Lie down on the floor or on a mat.

Hug the exercise ball with your legs, and make sure you bend your knees.

Perform a reverse crunch as you would normally.

Bring your legs up to your chest as you crunch your abs. Remember to keep your grip tight and hold the ball between your legs.

Perform as many reps as you can.

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed reading this article and have a better understanding of how to prepare your body for the ski season.

Skiing is hard on the body, so the more work you do before hitting the slopes, the less pain and injury there will be afterwards. Don’t forget that the aforementioned workouts are just as beneficial when done outside of winter too.

