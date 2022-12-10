5 Swiss Ball Exercises for Lower Body Stability

Swiss ball exercises are highly beneficial, as they enhance health and fitness. Moving on an unstable surface can activate the muscles and burn a decent amount of calories.

Swiss ball exercises also provide other benefits, like increased muscle activity that's beneficial for people with lower back pain. We have curated a list of a few best and effective Swiss ball exercises for greater lower body stability.

These exercises also engage the back after injury and are also beneficial for people suffering from lower back pain.

Swiss Ball Exercises for Lower Body Stability

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Swiss Ball Knee Tuck

It's one of the best Swiss ball exercises to boost lower body stability and increase core strength.

How to do a Swiss ball knee tuck:

Begin in a conventional push-up position with your feet positioned properly on the yoga ball.

Make sure your hands remain straight just underneath the shoulders and the core muscles are engaged.

Pull your knees to your chest so that the knees are positioned right underneath the hips.

Assume a straight push-up position by extending your legs back. Repeat.

2) Hamstring Curl

This exercise not only increases lower body stability but also helps in stretching the hamstrings and increase body balance.

How to do a hamstring curl?

Begin by lying down on the ground on your back with your arms straightened perpendicular to the body before positioning your heels and lower calves on the yoga ball.

Engage both abdominals and glutes to elevate your hips off the ground.

Press your palms onto the ground for greater stability.

Slowly and with control, bring your knees closer to your hips such that the soles of your feet are pressed onto the ground.

Stay in this position before extending your leg. Repeat.

3) Glute Bridge

It can help get rid of love handles and strengthen the glute muscles.

How to do a glute bridge:

Begin by lying down on your back, with your hands on the side, feet on the yoga ball, and knees bent at 90 degrees.

Press your feet onto the stability ball before raising your hips off the ground so that the body makes a straight line.

Reverse the movement, and repeat.

4) Swiss Ball Squat

This is another amazing Swiss ball exercise and can engage the core, hip flexors, quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It also enables you to build stronger legs by maintaining constant tension in the muscles along with boosting lower body power.

How to do a Swiss ball squat:

Position the Swiss ball right against the wall while pressing it against your back.

Keep your feet apart at hip distance while engaging the core and glute muscles.

Lower your body into a squatting position while rolling the yoga ball with your body.

You can deepen the movement by lowering more onto squats.

Keep your glutes activated throughout the movement.

Press your heels onto the ground to assume a standing position. Repeat.

5) V Up

It's an effective Swiss ball exercise to enable you to build a strong core by engaging the transverse abdominis and rectus abdominis. This exercise can also increase core stability and help you get toned abdominals.

How to do a V up:

Begin by lying down on your back on the ground with the yoga ball secured in between the feet.

Squeeze the stability ball before raising your feet up in the air while reaching in front with your arms to crunch.

Grab a yoga ball with your palms before bringing your legs and arms back to the ground.

Repeat by alternating the ball placement between your hands and feet.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned Swiss ball exercises are among the best and most efficient ones if you want to boost stability in the lower body.

Other benefits of Swiss ball exercises include increased core stability, improved core strength, increased muscle activation, improved back health, lesser strain on the joints, and sculpted core. These exercises can also enhance health and fitness along with improving functional fitness.

Make sure to select the appropriate Swiss ball based on your height and fitness level, though.

